Ralph and Amy Fideldy with TimberSweet Maple Syrup recently returned from the North American International Maple Syrup Conference with multiple awards for their products. This year the couple won first place for their maple cream, and first place for maple syrup in the “very dark, strong taste” syrup category.

This year’s conference took place in Lacrosse, Wisconsin from October 26-29. Competitors hail from 16 states and four Canadian provinces. Amy shared there were about 300 people at the convention and about 90 businesses competing across the various categories.


