Ralph and Amy Fideldy with TimberSweet Maple Syrup recently returned from the North American International Maple Syrup Conference with multiple awards for their products. This year the couple won first place for their maple cream, and first place for maple syrup in the “very dark, strong taste” syrup category.
This year’s conference took place in Lacrosse, Wisconsin from October 26-29. Competitors hail from 16 states and four Canadian provinces. Amy shared there were about 300 people at the convention and about 90 businesses competing across the various categories.
Amy said it felt wonderful to be chosen for the awards. She pointed out that Minnesota makes some of the best syrup in the world.
“That’s not really known in the maple world. We always think of Vermont as being the big producers of maple syrup,” Amy said. She added, “They have a lot of history of making syrup but they don’t win as much as you would think. Minnesota wins quite a bit.”
This isn’t the only year the Fideldy’s have been recognized for their syrup products. A few of their top awards from the North American International Maple Syrup competitions include:
2013 First Place, Maple Syrup, Dark Amber (US), Medium (CA).
2013 Best of Show.
2016 Best in Class, Pure Maple Candy.
2019 3rd Place, Maple Syrup, Amber with Rich Taste.
Ralph and Amy have been making pure maple syrup for 41 years. The business has continued to grow over the years and they’ve dedicated more time to it especially in retirement. Although they have been able to expand the business and advance with new technology, their focus remains on making pure maple syrup.
“We do the pure maple syrup and it’s our belief that people can add things to the syrup if they want to change flavors,” Amy explained.
This year TimberSweet Maple Syrup produced 1,600 gallons of syrup. With the season running from about mid-March to the end of April, they have to be swift. Ralph and Amy’s sons Troy and Kevin Fideldy help out each year along with Tom Thompson and Tom Moore.
“Our right hand man, who we have to thank tremendously for the time and effort he puts in, Tom Thompson,” said Amy. She added, “We can’t even say enough good things about him.”
Ralph and Amy have a passion for making maple syrup. Ralph has been making syrup since he was a child and shared a story about when he was younger he got a cut on his hand. A drop of maple syrup got in the cut and now he has syrup in his blood. Their hearts are in it and their awards prove it.
For more information on TimberSweet Maple Syrup, visit “TimberSweet” on Facebook.
