When Ellie Tillma gets it into her mind that she wants to accomplish something, it is a done deal.
A 2020 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, she was an award-winning three-sport athlete, playing soccer, hockey and softball for the Thunderhawks. She enrolled at the University of North Dakota (UND) in the fall of 2020 and was able to complete her three-year undergraduate degree in two years. She will be starting the Doctorate of Physical Therapy program at UND in the fall of 2023.
She said that because it usually takes three years to complete the undergraduate degree and it only took her two years to complete it, it gave her a whole year off while waiting for the doctorate program to start in 2023.
An avid backpacker, Tillma said her first long trip came in the summer of 2020, when she hiked the Colorado Trail with her brother, Sam Tillma.
“It was something fun for me to do; it was like a last hurrah before I started college,” said Tillma, 20. “It was a lot of fun and made me realize that long-distance backpacking is a thing people do, and that I can do it.”
The Colorado Trail covered 486 miles and it took the siblings about a month to complete. The trail passed through several ski towns, which she enjoyed being an avid skier, and she said the trail was well-maintained and they spent a lot of time above the tree line which allowed for many open, scenic views.
Tillma made a friend from Vermont on the Colorado Trail and she invited Tillma to join her to hike a section of the Appalachian Trail in the summer of 2022.
“We ended up doing from Maine down to Pennsylvania last summer, and since I had this year off, I decided I wanted to go out and hike the southern half by myself,” Tillma said.
Tillma started her trip in September and finished the southern half of the trail. The trail from Maine to its southernmost tip in Georgia covered 2,194 miles.
“It was pretty long and you had to start slow if you hoped to make it,” she laughed. She said she had shin splints during the initial stages of the trip, which forced her to start out slow on her trip, averaging about 10 miles a day. She then worked her way up to 15 miles, then 20 miles a day.
Being a female and hiking alone, Tillma – whose only self-protection was pepper spray – was asked if she was scared of what she might encounter and she said, “I was kind of scared. I did the northern half with a friend so that was really nice. But there are a lot of awesome, super nice people on the trail. Going out and hiking the southern half, I really only hiked alone for three days and then I met other hikers and we just kind of stuck together as we had a similar pace.
“So, I pretty much had a group of people that I hiked the entire trail with. That was really fun.”
Tillma could have continued her athletics in college but decided to pursue her academics instead. She said her natural athletic ability helped her along her trip.
“It is more so in like mental toughness, like being able to push myself,” said Tillma.”I have always enjoyed pushing my limit and being competitive with myself. For example, we have a climb and I am not going to stop until we get to the top of that climb no matter how slow I have to go. So, just being competitive with myself really helps me on the trail.”
Sometimes the trails can get precarious when mountains are involved. Tillma said the Appalachian Trail was more in the woods than the Colorado Trail.
“There is a joke in New England that they don’t use switchbacks on their trails,” she laughed. “So if you were going to do a 1,000-foot climb there would be no switchback, so that was pretty steep sometimes. I definitely had to slow down and get correct footing because it was so steep.”
Tillma also encountered diverse types of weather, including the after affects of two hurricanes with the first one – Hurricane Ian – in northern Virginia.
“It rained for four days, it was super windy and it just sounded awful but honestly, it was a kind of fun,” Tillma said. “There is a saying a lot of hikers use and it is, ‘Embrace the stuff.’ Like, when things are bad you just have to make the most of it. Hurricane Ian wasn’t a lot of fun but it is an awesome story I get to tell and again, I am mentally stronger because I did hike through it.”
The second hurricane occurred while she was in Georgia and it rained for three days, which happened to be Tillma’s final three days on the trail.
Hiking the trail, Tillma also was able to see plenty of wildlife along her trip.
“I saw two moose up in Maine which was really cool,” Tillma said. “A lot of people who hike the trail north – starting in Georgia and going to Maine – look forward to seeing moose the whole way and never see them. So I felt very fortunate that I started in Maine and saw two moose right away my first day.
“Then, I saw a few bears in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and a couple rattlesnakes. The only close encounter was with a rattlesnake on the trail but it ended up being OK.”
Tillma said the vast majority of the people she has met along her trips have been great. To be safe, she aimed to camp at established campsites along the trail instead of in the woods because there was a better chance of people being there.
As for food and water on the Appalachian Trail, Tillma said water was fairly abundant on the northern half of the trail so she just carried a water filter. But she said that changed on the southern half of the trail.
“In Virginia, it is very dry,” Tillma explained. “There were times where I would have to carry water for the whole day which was pretty heavy. But there is nothing you can do as you still have to drink water.
“Every river and stream crossing was marked and you passed hikers going the opposite direction and you could ask them if there was flowing and what not.”
As for food, she hydrated plenty of food before the trip, and then she mailed herself boxes of food along the trail at post officers or small businesses.
“There are some small towns close to the trail that you can get to by usually hitchhiking which is not exactly safe. I would also go into a grocery store and buy more food. I was usually carrying three to five days of food at a time.”
Asked how she felt after the completion of her trip on the Appalachian Trail, Tillma said, “I was pretty overwhelmed. It was a super long journey and I’m really glad that I did it. There were a lot of days that I struggled and I was sore but I’m really glad I didn’t give up. It was a lot of fun.
“And, I am definitely mentally stronger because of it.”
Tillma doesn’t return to UND until August 2023, and she is thinking about hiking the Pacific Crest Trail which spans 2,650 miles and runs from Mexico to Canada through the states of California, Oregon and Washington.
“I would like to do at least a section of that next spring and summer,” said Tillma. “I am surprisingly not that sick of hiking after finishing the Appalachian Trail. I am really glad that I took the chance to go out there and do that alone. It has paid off in so many ways.
“Obviously, not everybody has a month off to go do this and I am making the most of the year I have off from school. I encourage anyone who has a little bit of vacation to go out there and do something like that because it was a lot of fun and it definitely was worth it.”
