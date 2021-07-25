Free family-friendly concerts are planned for July 29-31 throughout the area.
Thursday, July 29 classic country and rhythm and blues act Torn and Frayed will play at Bennett Park in Hibbing. The concert is at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by L&M Radiator Inc. and the City of Hibbing.
Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m. the Christopher David Hanson Band brings their original roots rock and country soul to the stage on Pokegema Lake’s Sunset Point for another concert in the Reif’s Boat-In Concert series. The event is sponsored by Ann and Dan Chisholm.
The trifecta concludes with the Daytrippers performing a beach and boat-in concert Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. at Tioga Beach in Cohasset. The group of Grand Rapids pop rockers play a variety of music from classic Beatles songs to modern hits. The concert is sponsored by the City of Cohasset.
These free concerts are being presented by the Reif Arts Council. While tickets are not required, free-will donations will be collected on behalf of Reif Education youth programming. For more information, visit thereif.org or call the Reif Box Office (218) 327-5780.
