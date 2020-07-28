On Saturday, July 25, at 8:50 p.m., Itasca County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report of a one vehicle crash on County Road 549 in rural Itasca County. Scene assessment indicates that the vehicle went off the gravel roadway, striking a tree while attempting to make a sharp curve.

Driver, Mark Paul Haak, 74, of Fond Du Lac, Wis., and Phillip Ladamire Gutter, 11 of Milwaukee, Wis., were deceased on scene. Megan Marie Elizabeth Haak, 44, of Milwaukee, Wis., later died of injuries sustained in the accident. Evan Harrison Gutter, 12, of Milwaukee, Wis., was transported to the Cook Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bearville Fire, Cook Ambulance, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Lifelink 3.

