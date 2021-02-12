As a result of the Feb. 8 Independent School District 316 special election, three new members, Mary Kay Jacobson, Ryan Johns, and Carissa McIlwain-Nelson have been appointed to the Greenway School Board.
With 233 votes, Mary Kay Jacobson was the overt leader in this election. When contacted for comment regarding her win, Jacobson stated, “I am looking forward to listening and learning in order to be an effective Greenway school board member. I am humbled by the trust the voters have put in me, and I am intent on being someone who puts the needs of Greenway front and center. I look forward to meeting the other board members, both new and old. I especially appreciated everyone who got out and voted on such a cold day. It shows that the Greenway community is strong and wants the best for its students. I am delighted to be part of that community and am ready to take on my new role as a school board member.”
With 209 votes, Ryan Johns secured the second-highest portion of the electoral votes. Johns described his thoughts on his win with the following statement: “I would like to thank all of the Greenway Raider Nation for your support in the school board election. I am incredibly honored to be able to represent our great community, its students, and teachers as a newly elected member of the board. There are many great opportunities available that will help make the district really shine. What we do for our students and teachers is an investment in the future of the community. We are truly blessed to have talented teachers and a great community that make up our schools. Congratulations to Mary Kay Jacobson and Carissa McIlwain-Nelson on being elected as well. I look forward to representing all those within the district as we move forward.”
Obtaining a total of 204 votes, Carissa McIlwain-Nelson will also be joining the Greenway school board. McIlwain-Nelson said, “I just want to thank those who have continuously supported me within the Greenway community. Thank you for not only voting in November, but getting out Tuesday in the frigid temps as well. I am beyond excited for this next chapter. I want you all to know I will work for your tax dollar, our students and teachers. If you have ideas or concerns, please reach out to me. Congratulations to Ryan and Mary Kay as well. I look forward to meeting you and working together in the coming years. We have lots of hard decisions to make, but with the board we now have, I have no doubt they will be decisions best fit for the community and students.”
All three of the incoming members to Greenway’s school board strive to make positive changes throughout the ISD 316 district. When asked why they chose to run for the school board, each candidate provided articulate and sincere responses. Jacobson stated she will focus on “maintaining and expanding educational opportunities within budgetary constraints.” Johns said he will strive to do “what is best for the students, teachers, and community.” McIlwain-Nelson desires to perpetuate the greatness of Greenway Schools and enable “the district to continue to be the best district!”
