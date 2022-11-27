For most, Thanksgiving Day and the weekend following is a time of welcomed rest. It’s a time when people gather with friends and family and enjoy the goodness of special food and company. However, not everyone has extra time off from work at this time of the year.

Roughly 1 in 4 Americans, according to an Allstate/National Journal poll, work on either Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s Day. Society still has to function, holiday or not, and it’s this 25% of the workforce that helps make it possible for the rest of us to enjoy our time off.


