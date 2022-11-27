For most, Thanksgiving Day and the weekend following is a time of welcomed rest. It’s a time when people gather with friends and family and enjoy the goodness of special food and company. However, not everyone has extra time off from work at this time of the year.
Roughly 1 in 4 Americans, according to an Allstate/National Journal poll, work on either Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s Day. Society still has to function, holiday or not, and it’s this 25% of the workforce that helps make it possible for the rest of us to enjoy our time off.
Shops need to be open for those eager to purchase gifts and grocery store shelves need to be stocked, the streets need policing and hospital beds need to be watched. There are newspapers that have to get out and paper is to be made. And for those who keep the world spinning while others slow down, we should be grateful.
Past owner and publisher of the Herald-Review, L.A. Rossman captured what the day was like for area loggers in his weekly column, “Up In This Neck of the Woods.” The men (and some women) who toiled in the timber camps carried on their business as if it was a day just like any other day.
Rossman published the following on Nov. 23, 1938:
“Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, a day of feasting and rejoicing for families everywhere. Each year sees more attention paid to the observance of holidays, especially since in many occupations the work week has been shortened, the number of labor units per week or month. Work on Thursday will be limited to those places and occupations which cannot be completely stopped in order to observe a general holiday. All public buildings will be closed, all stores and offices locked, schools will have a holiday and only garages, filling stations, hotels and restaurants will be found active.
***
“Observance of the last Thursday in November as a holiday was far less common in Northern Minnesota 40 years ago, when the big pine was being logged off. Lumberjacks got few holidays and Thanksgiving was not one of them. It was too soon after the start of fall operations for a man to draw his time and go to town for a holiday celebration, for very few of the men would be “stakebound,” or possessed of a large amount of wages that early in the winter. Christmas was different. That day was regarded as a holiday, and the foreman who required his men to work on Christmas day was considered very much of a heathen and was likely to lose his crew.
***
“M.A. Spang, who scaled logs in the woods of Itasca and Cass counties for many years, and who ate in the camps as we went about his task of measuring up the cut of logs, remembers but one instance when the supply department of the logging company remembered Thanksgiving by sending out turkeys for the dinner on that day. There was no holiday as far as work was concerned but when the men came in for supper at night, the tables were piled high with platters of roast turkey and dishes of cranberry sauce, much to the delight and amazement of the crew.
***
“George Arscott, who cooked in logging camps for many years before starting logging operations for himself, cannot remember any year in which a special fare was served the men on Thanksgiving day. The men rose early, worked hard, ate common fare, and had only their memories of times when they were at home over the holiday to console them. It was different back in Michigan, however, where Mr. Arscott first worked in the woods. Although work was carried on as usual on Thanksgiving day, there was always something a little different in the menu. Poultry of some kind was served, even if turkeys were not available and a special variety of pudding or something out of the ordinary in pies was served.
***
“Orrin Patrow, Bustitown farmer, but who operated logging camps for a number of years always remembered the holidays. On at least one occasion he served a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving day, when he had a crew of forty men logging near Deer Creek He always observed Christmas in his camps, with special treats for the men who stayed in camp over the holiday rather than go to town and remain to celebrate for a week or more.
***
“One practice was common in the Bigfork country for many years, but has been discontinued was the custom of having a turkey shoot a day or so before Thanksgiving, so that the good shots might get the holiday birds they needed. Some farmer who had raised a dozen or so turkeys would bring them to town and announce that on a certain day he would have a turkey shoot. This would be held in a field adjacent to town, where there was a large haystack against which the target would be placed, so that the hay would stop the bullets. The distance was usually 100 yards, though on some occasions the target was set at 200 yards from the shooting ranks.
***
“Contestants were permitted to use any caliber rifle they pleased, and most of them used the high power guns they were in the habit of carrying when after deer. The target at 100 yards would have a black spot two inches in diameter in the center and rings drawn around it. There were good shots in those days and it was usually necessary to get a bullet into the two inch black ring to win a bird. Occasionally the nail in the center of the black circle, which held the target in place, would be shot on through the board and it would be necessary to wait until another could be secured.
***
“Thirty years ago there were no keno parties, where the holiday turkeys were won by putting grains of corn on little numbered squares on a card. It took keen eyes and ability to shoot straight to win a bird up in this neck of the woods then.”
