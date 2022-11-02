The status of fishing legend Al Maas reaches far beyond Minnesota’s borders. Now the Walker icon can add the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame to his resume.
Maas will become one of seven Minnesotans enshrined as a “Legendary Guide,” joining a fraternity of renowned individuals such as Marv Koep, Dick Grzywinski, Tom Neustrom and Chris Kuduk.
The induction ceremony will be held in March at the Midwest Sports Show in the Twin Cities.
25 years ago...
Somewhere between Walker and Whipholt, an authentic Norwegian cabin has emerged. The owner, who was born in Norway, has always been intrigued with log cabins. Last summer he went back to Norway to get some hands-on experience.
A portable sawmill was brought in to saw the logs, which are flat on the sides and round on top and bottom..With family help, in 27 days a cabin was erected. The roof has a layer of sod, the floor is insulated, and the cabin is easy to heat.
50 years ago...
Five outstanding science students and their teachers from central and NE Minnesota will attend the 1972 National Youth Conference on Science and the Environment in Chicago. All are high school seniors.
Among the five students, all seniors, is Ed Oliver of Walker-Hackensack High School. W-H faculty member Edward Byrne, who teaches chemistry and science, will also attend.
