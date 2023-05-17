This summer’s detour is gonna be a doozy

The intersection of Airport Road and River Road will be closed this summer for construction of a round-about to replace the lights. Most traffic will be detoured through Grand Rapids, via Pokegama Avenue.
Grand Rapids motorists, be prepared. This summer will bring significant road work on a major route through town.
Starting June 5 to Labor Day weekend, portions of Airport Road and River Road will be closed where they meet for the construction of a round-about. People will start to see detour signs as early as May 24 when traffic will be detoured to Highway 169 and 2. The goal is to finish the project in time for the start of school and cooler weather this fall.
Approximately 11,000 cars drive down Airport Road every day. It is a popular route to RJE Middle School, East Elementary and the college as well as the bypass to Highways 2 and 169 for commercial traffic. The Hron Bridge on the north side of River Road is often a spot for congestion, especially before and after school.
The signal at the intersection of River Road and Airport Road is the only one in town owned by Itasca County and the City of Grand Rapids and not controlled by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, explained Matt Wegwerth, Grand Rapids City Engineer.
With the signal at “the end of its life,” and improvements needed to maintain traffic flow, now is the time to tackle this project, says Wegwerth.
A round-about is less-costly to operate and maintain because there is no light. They are also proven to be safer by decreasing severe crashes, especially head-on crashes.
This project is led by Itasca County but is a partnership between the county and city. With improvements recently made to River Road, the intersection is the logical next step.
There are four round-abouts in town already, two county-owned and two city-owned. All four, believes Wegwerth, have worked to keep traffic moving at a safe rate.
For about two months of the project, people traveling south across the Hron Bridge will be able to use a gravel bypass to westbound River Road toward Pokegama Avenue. However, this portion will also be completely closed at the beginning and end of the project. While this bypass is open, traffic will be detoured to Fourth Street SE to the light at the top of Powers Hill.
Most of the detour traffic will use Pokegama Avenue to the main intersection at the heart of downtown. Wegwerth says the lights in this portion of the city will be adjusted to accommodate the increased number of vehicles using this route to travel on to Highway 2 East and West and to Highway 169 East. He assures people that they’ve researched the best options to keep traffic moving.
The detour will route motorists coming into town on River Road to Southeast Eighth Street, through the round-about to Tenth Street to the light on Pokegama Avenue at the intersection of Golf Course Road. Truck traffic will be directed through town, rather than Airport Road. And people coming in and going out on Highway 2 East will need to come into town before continuing south on Pokegama.
A map of the detour will be posted on the City of Grand Rapids website, cityofgrandrapidsmn.com (under the Engineering/Public Works tab), along with projected dates of closures.
