This summer’s detour is gonna be a doozy

Photo by Britta Arendt

The intersection of Airport Road and River Road will be closed this summer for construction of a round-about to replace the lights. Most traffic will be detoured through Grand Rapids, via Pokegama Avenue.

Grand Rapids motorists, be prepared. This summer will bring significant road work on a major route through town.

Starting June 5 to Labor Day weekend, portions of Airport Road and River Road will be closed where they meet for the construction of a round-about. People will start to see detour signs as early as May 24 when traffic will be detoured to Highway 169 and 2. The goal is to finish the project in time for the start of school and cooler weather this fall.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments