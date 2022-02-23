Third annual Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairways Golf Classic this weekend

The Grand Rapids Downtown Business Association is preparing for another weekend full of food, music, and mini golf at the Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairways Golf Classic.
The third annual Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairways Golf Classic will take place this Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on at Blandin Beach on Forest Lake in Grand Rapids.
Owner of North in Bloom Floral Madeline Cook and Front-House Manager of NoPo Coffee Co. Amanda McCabe are co-chairs for this event. After having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID, both Cook and McCabe are excited to bring back this community event.
“We’re excited to be bringing it back and it’s already bigger than it was for year two,” Cook said. “Right now we are expecting almost 50 teams right now so it’ll be a fun event.”
Teams of four can register to play 18 holes of mini golf on the ice for $25/person or $100/team.
Teams are encouraged to dress up with a chance to win a “Best Dressed Team” award. Attendees can also register to win prizes, play games, and check out the silent auction with items from local businesses.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday there will be a golf ball drop raffle. Balls are $5 available to purchase at the event, or beforehand at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, North in Bloom Floral, True North Salon and Spa, and the Itasca County Historical Society. The winner will be selected by putting all of the golf balls in an ASV Holdings Inc. bucket, dropped onto the ice where there will be a hole big enough for just one golf ball. That lucky number will win a cash prize of $500.
Proceeds from the event will be split between the Grand Rapids Downtown Business Association and The Reif Performing Arts Center.
Other highlights of the Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairways Golf Classic include food and drinks from Singing Chihuaha Tacos, Chad’s Meat Wagon, Klockow Brewing Company, and Rapids Brewing Co. There will also be live music performed by McKeon Hugh Roberts and Tim Dumm.
McCabe and Cook encourage anyone in the community to come out to the event, even if they aren’t playing golf. There will be food, beer, music, games, and a heated tent to warm up in.
Sponsors of the Grand Rapids State Bank Frozen Fairs Golf Classic include Grand Rapids State Bank, Paul Bunyan Communications, KOZY KMFY J105 Rapids Radio LLC, the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, Itasca Economic Development Corporation, Klockow Brewing Company, NoPoCoffee Co., True North Salon and Spa Inc, North in Bloom Floral, Rapids Brewing Co., Edge of the Wilderness Realty, L&M Fleet Supply, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, UnWined Up North, Grand Rapids Rotary Club, Cap Baker Lions Club of Grand Rapids, Free Range Food Co-op, Grand Rapids Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Timberlake Lodge Hotel, ASV Holding Inc., I M Hotel by Timberlake, Lake Lover Trading Company, Mississippi Diamond Jewelers, Waste Management of Cohasset, and the city of Grand Rapids Public Utilities.
For more information, visit the Frozen Fairways Golf Classic Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.