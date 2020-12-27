Thin ice warnings

Submitted photo
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office recently placed Thin Ice Signs on Lake Winnie near the dam. The Sheriff’s Office asks outdoorsmen to travel with caution and to check ice thickness before venturing on area lakes.Pictured, from left, are Crew Forman Adam Rabey from Itasca Probation and Itasca County Recreational Deputy Paul Provinzino.
