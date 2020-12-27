Thin ice warnings

Submitted photo

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office recently placed Thin Ice Signs on Lake Winnie near the dam. The Sheriff’s Office asks outdoorsmen to travel with caution and to check ice thickness before venturing on area lakes.Pictured, from left, are Crew Forman Adam Rabey from Itasca Probation and Itasca County  Recreational Deputy Paul Provinzino.

