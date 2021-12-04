There's nothing like a real tree

With Christmas on the horizon, nothing spreads holiday cheer like a fresh-cut, fragrant Christmas tree.
Over the past few decades, artificial trees grew in popularity. However, in the past 3-4 years, more people have gravitated back toward real Christmas trees.
Carl Wegner of Wegner Tree Farms has seen many trends come and go since he began selling Christmas trees in 1972.
“We’re seeing a trend back to the real tree. We’re getting a lot of younger customers and young families,” Wegner said. “They’re computer savvy and they hear about them on the internet. The older generation knows we’re here already.”
Although his son Eric has taken over the business, Wegner still stays involved. He said he’ll talk to new customers to find out what kind of tree they like. Then, he’ll guide them to the tree that fits their taste. Returning customers usually know what kind of tree they want and exactly where to find them.
When Wegner first began his business, native trees such as white pine and Norway pine were all the rage. Over the years, Wegner Tree Farms expanded its selection of trees by growing popular or exotic species, such as Korean Fir and Meyer Spruce.
“In the 70s, the trend was Scotch Pine,” he said. In the 90s, people reverted back to the traditional, local trees.”
Now, Wegner’s biggest sellers are Balsam Fir and it has been the No. 1 tree for about two decades. White pine has also returned to popularity.
Dan Skelly of Skelly’s Tree Farm has been in business for about 35 years. He also said that Balsam Fir is the most sought-after Christmas tree. The Balsam Fir has full, dark green needles, an excellent form, and a strong Christmas tree scent.
The first two weekends after Thanksgiving is when most Christmas trees are bought from farms and wholesalers. After that, most families have their Christmas tree up and decorated for the holiday and sales drop off dramatically.
It typically takes from 10-14 years to grow a Christmas tree. Most people look for 7-8 foot trees, but these days more and more people are searching for taller trees ranging from 10-12 feet tall.
Unfortunately, much of Minnesota suffered a drought this summer which wreaked havoc on new trees planted this year. The ever-present threat of hungry deer and invasive species also cause harm to a crop of trees.
Wegner Tree Farm planted 5,000 trees by hand this year, but lost almost all of them to the drought. Skelly said he lost nearly 6,500 seedlings and will likely be closed next Christmas season to let his trees grow.
Wegner said that the negative effects of the drought will be felt by farmers a decade from now.
Many years ago, Wegner, Larry Simonson and Greg Fordham were instrumental in starting the Itasca Christmas Tree Growers Association. The association helped farmers learn best practices and pick up new growing techniques.
Over the years, the number of Christmas tree farms dwindled and the association eventually dissolved. Skelly said he learned a lot about growing trees through the association and mentioned that Wegner taught him many useful techniques about farming Christmas trees.
When it comes to tree maintenance, both Wegner and Skelly offered similar advice for taking care of a freshly cut Christmas tree.
If you cut a tree from a farm and transport it back to your home, remember to cut off a second disk of wood from the bottom of the tree immediately before you place it in the tree stand. This will ensure that any pitch that seeps out after the first cut does not prevent the tree from absorbing water in the stand.
Keep the tree watered at all times. Too little water can cause pitch to form at its base. Fresh, clean water is best. No additives are needed.
Get a tree stand with a large enough reservoir to keep the tree watered. Some of the older or antique tree stands do not have enough space to add enough water.
“I’ve cut thousands of stumps and I tell people they need to make a fresh cut when they get home,” Skelly said. “The first couple of days, the trees need a lot of water. Don’t let them run out.”
