There is still time to double the Impact this Give To The Max Day.

With four more days to go Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is asking for your support in helping them to meet their $20,000 Challenge Match. Give a gift now through November 17th and their Board of Directors along with The Initiative Foundation, Olson Construction Law, Sandy and Greg Lanzo and two anonymous donors could match your gift up to $20,000 as part of Give to The Max Day. Give to the Max Day, November 17th, is Minnesota’s Day of Giving. A day when thousands of donors across Minnesota will rally around their favorite charities by making gifts through GiveMN to increase the wellbeing of their communities.
In addition to the $20,000 Challenge Match, GiveMN offers opportunities for your gift to win “Give to the Max Prize Grants.” Each time you make a gift during Give to the Max (https://www.givemn.org/organization/Secondharvest). Not only can you help Second Harvest but you could help your favorite nonprofits and schools win part of the $100,000+ Prize Pool! In fact, there are 143 chances to win during Give to the Max Day and Early Giving, beginning Nov.
GOLDEN TICKETS
Golden Tickets are random chance drawings. Each gift you make during Give to the Max enters you to win money for the Minnesota causes you support! If your gift is randomly drawn, the organization you supported with that gift will receive an additional prize grant.
$500 EARLY GIVING GOLDEN TICKETSs
Give a gift before Nov. 17 and your gift may be drawn for a $500 Early Giving Golden Ticket that will granted to the organization you supported.
$500 GOLDEN TICKETS (every 15 minutes on Give to the Max Day)
A Golden Ticket will be drawn every 15 minutes on Nov. 17. Every 15 minutes is a new chance to win an additional gift for the organization you supported.
$1,000 HOURLY GOLDEN TICKETS (on Give to the Max Day)
$1,000 Hourly Golden Tickets on Nov. 17. Your donation to your favorite organization will be boosted by $1,000 if your gift is drawn.
$10,000 SUPER-SIZED GOLDEN TICKET
The grand prize of Give to the Max, you could turn any gift of $5 or more into $10,000 for your favorite cause! This prize will be drawn from all gifts made during Give to the Max Day and Early Giving, from Nov. 1-17.
Right now, people across north central Minnesota are bracing for a holiday of hunger but during Give to The Max your gift will have 2X the impact because of this Challenge Match plus an opportunity to win additional prizes through GiveMN.
Consider giving a gift to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank before Nov. 17 where every $10 you give doubles in value to provide nearly 80 meals for people facing hunger in your community.
