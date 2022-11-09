Give to the Max

There is still time to double the Impact this Give To The Max Day.

With four more days to go Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is asking for your support in helping them to meet their $20,000 Challenge Match. Give a gift now through November 17th and their Board of Directors along with The Initiative Foundation, Olson Construction Law, Sandy and Greg Lanzo and two anonymous donors could match your gift up to $20,000 as part of Give to The Max Day. Give to the Max Day, November 17th, is Minnesota’s Day of Giving. A day when thousands of donors across Minnesota will rally around their favorite charities by making gifts through GiveMN to increase the wellbeing of their communities.

In addition to the $20,000 Challenge Match, GiveMN offers opportunities for your gift to win “Give to the Max Prize Grants.” Each time you make a gift during Give to the Max (https://www.givemn.org/organization/Secondharvest). Not only can you help Second Harvest but you could help your favorite nonprofits and schools win part of the $100,000+ Prize Pool! In fact, there are 143 chances to win during Give to the Max Day and Early Giving, beginning Nov.


