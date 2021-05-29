The following essay was written by Howard Severt Landey after visiting Normandy American Cemetery in 1976.
Landey served in the U.S. Army and was a part of the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. As a member of the First Army, Advanced Section, European Petroleum Division, Landey drove a truck loaded with gasoline to supply troops on the front line.
Landey, who lived in Grand Rapids, passed away on July 4, 2012. He was 94 years old. His wife, Donnabelle, found the essay while consolidating his belongings. It reflects on the sacrifices made by men and women of the United States Armed Forces and why we should remember those who gave their lives.
The Willing Unknowns
Written by Howard Severt Landey
As my wife and I travelled throughout the United States many times, we were thrilled by our visits to the immortal sites where America’s cradle first rocked.
Monuments and memorials, buildings and bridges, towns and tombs seemed to speak with voices from our past. The great statesmen became familiar names: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Patrick Henry. We are forever indebted to them for their capable leadership and patriotic zeal.
But there is another body of names and faces equally deserving of our praise. They are the lesser lights, the forgotten heroes, the unknowns, the “nobodies,” who paved the way for the “somebodies.” Without these willing unknowns, no leader can ever carry out his calling. But how easy it is to forget them.
This was brought home to me rather forcefully one day when my wife and I visited Omaha Beach in France. In 1976, we walked on the beach where I landed with the Allies on June 6, 1944. As we walked along, enjoying the crushing surf of the English Channel, the white sand of the beach, with children making sand castles, this was a delightful moment we enjoyed together. As we walked up the hill from the beach, we visited many memorials of World War II. It wasn’t long, however, before things got quiet, as we went over the crest of the hill, we saw literally thousands of white crosses standing at attention in perfect rank and file. Nine thousand six (9,600) to be exact. As I stood there among the white crosses, I thought, “is this real?” I remembered June 6, 1944. Yes, “this is real.” Yes, this is a military cemetery. This is the place where they have buried the men and women who died in battle. Most of them died on the beach we walked on. Few people remember them. But they are the reason we are free today. I swallowed a big knot in my throat.
John McCrae was a poet who penned these thoughts expressing the viewpoint of the military dead of World War I speaking to the living.
In Flanders Fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses row on row
That mark our place; and in the sky
The Larks still bravely singing fly
As we left the military cemetery, I thought how true that really is. The crosses stand in rows. The Larks fly by. The cattle graze in the distance. The crushing surf of the beach continues. Every once in a while, the unknown dead must say, “Don’t forget us. We are the reason you are able to drive and live and move freely in the great nation of the United States of America.”
There they lay the willing unknowns.
TECH 5, HOWARD SEVERT LANDEY
FIRST ARMY, ADSEC EPD 786
