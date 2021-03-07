March 7 is the one-year mark since a fire destroyed the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1720 in Grand Rapids. In commemoration, the VFW will host a small gathering of VFW members and auxiliary on Monday, March 8 at the new Post Home at 1212 NW 4th Street.
This gathering is not to celebrate our “rise from the ashes” to a new location, but will rather offer our comrades a few moments of solemnity and reflection. For many Veterans, the original VFW Post that was built in 1928, will always be a home away from home, and as such we will pay proper reverence to her loss.
To further explain: Oftentimes Veterans, particularly those who have experienced combat on foreign soil, find themselves at odds in the bigger parts of our society. Returning “home” and fitting back into society can be quite a task. To feel at ease in public places and in social circumstances can be, and remains, difficult for some. The VFW members of Post 1720 range in age from 21 to 100, and while the conflict where we served may have been different, our experiences on foreign soil create a unique and common bond unlike any other.
When a Veteran of a foreign war is really fortunate, we find a place like our Post 1720, which is more commonly known as “The Club”. We have an environment where “welcome home” has far more reaching and wide application. For most people, “welcome home” means returning to U.S. soil and to friends and family. For a Veteran who has served in a conflict, “welcome home” also means finding a group of comrades who accept me at my best and at my worst, with judgment reserved only for the good Lord.
The devastating loss of the original Post Home felt like we lost a part of our soul. There have been literally thousands of soldiers who laid it all out on the line for our Country, then came home and found comradeship and solace in “The Club.” In the past decade alone we have seen many, many Veterans journey off to Valhalla but their faces are etched into our minds and our hearts in the old “Club.”
As we, the VFW members, gather on March 8 to ensure proper tribute and respect is paid to those who came before us and built the original Post Home, we ask for their blessing as we endeavor to convert a different space into a “welcome home” place worthy of their presence.
We also look forward to a “Rise from the Ashes” celebration later in the year when we will express our gratitude to the Itasca area community and the countless folks we are indebted to in making our new home a reality. We promise it will be a dandy, so stay tuned.
