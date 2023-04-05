On the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s time to shift focus on what is perhaps the most pressing issue currently facing Itasca County: Suicide.
“The time is now,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health Department Manager, as she speaks on the continued fight in Itasca County to reduce the staggering number of completed suicides in the last ten years.
“This is timely,” she continued. We need “increased awareness in the community… we need other voices.”
The health of our community depends on it. Early last month, Chandler presented “alarming” data to the Itasca County Board that revealed in the last ten years, Itasca County has ranked first or second in completed suicides per 100,000 residents among counties in Minnesota.
With fresh data from the last five years expected by the end of 2023, Chandler said she expects Itasca County to remain in that “same realm” of at or near the top, based on what she has seen these last few years.
She explains this is not an effect of the pandemic. The risk and consequences of suicide existed prior to the Covid-19. Many will point to the volatile years of Covid-19 as a primary reason for our current crisis she explained, and while Chandler agrees those circumstances may have “exacerbated” suicide in Itasca County, it is not the root cause.
“The pandemic didn’t create the mental health crisis - that existed long before and that it was not a cause and effect.”
Chandler explains how the pandemic halted many of the efforts that were being made in suicide prevention and the existing crisis only got worse.
Chandler shared public health data for the State of Minnesota, and among counties in the state tracking completed suicides, which showed that Itasca County is no doubt in the midst of a suicide crisis.
The Public Health Data for the State of Minnesota revealed that in the years 2012-2016, Itasca County had the highest rate of completed suicides per 100,000 residents. In the following years through 2020, Itasca County dropped to the second highest rate of completed suicides per 100,000 residents, however the data showed the completed suicide rate had increased.
That data included a school survey of local students, which revealed the rate at which youth in Itasca County have considered or attempted suicide. The data is “alarming,” said Chandler, considering the large number of young people thinking about ending their life despite how much more today’s youth talk about mental health relative to past generations.
The data indicates that females attempt suicide more frequently than males, but males are more lethal in their methods and leading to a higher rate of completed suicides. The lethal instrument used most by males is a firearm with the data revealing that two-thirds of Itasca County suicides are by firearm.
Chandler expects more recent and updated suicide data to be released at the end of this year. She expects that data to show that Itasca County remains within the “same realm” of where the county has been the previous 10 years - at or near the top.
There are a few reasons Chandler feels we remain near the top of this list, much of it coming down to factors of access and need. Being a rural county, means more people are isolated and oftentimes have limited access to resources. There is a shortage of mental health facilities and treatment beds in this county. Despite a strong network of medical and mental health services and agencies available, it isn’t enough, believes Chandler.
“We actually have a health professional shortage.”
There is also a “stigma” toward speaking about one’s mental health. “People don’t like to talk about it,” Chandler explained. And for whatever reason people don’t like to talk about it, that stigma needs to be reduced and eliminated so that more people gain access to receive the care they need.
Chandler believes it is important to teach and learn resiliency, life skills, and coping. And that we can all contribute to create better environments and culture in schools and our workplaces.
These are conversations that need to take place. A cultural shift toward supporting and creating awareness around mental health and suicide must take place in schools, workplaces, and homes, so that more people are comfortable enough to come forward and get the help they need to save lives.
Grand Rapids has a strong network of dedicated mental health professionals and frontline workers. Chandler pointed toward First Call for Help when it comes to mental health assistance.
First Call for Help is a 24-hour assessment center available to Itasca County residents who may be experiencing a mental health crisis or need area resources. Also available within the First Call for Help call center is the Itasca County Crisis Line and the National Suicide Prevention Crisis Line Call Center, where you can speak to a live person immediately by dialing 9-8-8. She explained that anyone who is having thoughts of suicide, anyone who suspects someone to be in a mental health crisis, can dial 2-1-1 or 9-8-8 to reach the local crisis response team, or CRT to request a free, completely voluntary assessment and links to supporting community resources.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“we remain near the top of this list, much of it coming down to factors of access and need. Being a rural county, means more people are isolated and oftentimes have limited access to resources”.
I’d contend this is not the answer, and only deflects us from focusing on, spending resources on, the root problem…kids being raised without fathers and changing values/morals in the community.
p.s. not admitting national/state/county & local covid policy significantly increased suicides….and holding those responsible for the bad policy, isn’t just or fair.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.