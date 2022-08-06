‘The stories never end here’

There are many ways to give back to a community. Peggy Hagen leans on her artistic abilities, specifically of painting, to continuously show her appreciation for the area she lives. Hagen has painted murals for communities and organizations all over Itasca County. Most recently she completed a four-panel mural around the exterior walls of the Itasca County Historical Society (ICHS) in Grand Rapids.
Hagen, a self-taught artist, took much of her inspiration from the book, “Looking Back—The Early Years,” a history book commissioned by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review that looks through many photos of Itasca County from 1895-1910. Hagen said her process of planning a mural starts by sketching out the design on paper. She then jumps right into painting it on the final surface.
“It’s intimidating because what if I fail, what if I do this wrong, what if? It’s just paint. You don’t like it? You paint over it,” Hagen said. “I’m not looking for perfect, I’m looking for a story.”
The new mural took five weeks to complete and was designed completely by Hagen. There are three panels of the mural on the north side of the ICHS building and one more on the south wall. Hagen shared some of the symbolism behind the images on the mural such as an hourglass to represent time and history, and a compass to represent adventure, outdoor resources and exploring.
“You’ll also find logging industry, mining, farming, respect for veterans natural resources, historical references, Mississippi River, respect for reading and learning, and a turtle in each panel,” shared Hagen.
Every town in Itasca county is represented on the mural, as well as the Leech Lake and Boise Fort Reservations. She shared that she debated listing all of the townships or the lakes in Itasca County, but that would require a much larger mural. The latitude and longitude of Grand Rapids is also there as a nod to the “hub of our county,” as Hagen stated.
For those who view the mural and are not from Itasca County, Hagen hopes they can, “try to see beyond what’s right in front of your face, to see the connection between all the panels and to try to find something unexpected.”
There are many places to see other artwork done by Hagen throughout Itasca County. She has painted murals in Hibbing, Chisholm, Cloverdale Hall, and inside of the ICHS. There is also a sculpture at the Minnesota Discovery Center which was made by Hagen, who is often assisted by her husband Tom. The sculpture was originally used for a rally for workers at the Keetac Mine about four years ago. Peggy used old work boots from the miners to make the piece, along with chicken wire, concrete and plywood to fashion the piece to look like iron ore and rebar.
“And during the rally, each guy knew their pair of boots,” Hagen shared. She added, “They were eaten through, the soles from the sides, the stitching was totally gone from the heels, the toes were gone, and each pair told a story of another workman’s—that miner’s—work history. And they were so proud. I asked for work boots and I got three garbage bags full.”
Two of Hagen’s murals can be found inside of the ICHS, with one in the Veteran’s Room and another in the Mississippi Room. The Mississippi Room mural, which was completed in March 2021, has images of a great heron, bumblebees, wild rice, poplar trees and more. Peggy shared she was able to work with another volunteer at the ICHS who is blind to paint the mural. She was able to do this by adding raised texture to the wall in order for the volunteer to feel where they needed to paint.
Hagen has created many other things for the ICHS including cookie cutters, a life-size replica of Saint Nicholas, and a couple of stuffed animal turtles for a developing kid’s program about a painted turtle and a snapping turtle who become friends. Speaking of turtles, Peggy has also painted a turtle on every one of the four panels outside of the ICHS and hopes that everyone will try to spot each one.
“And I would never claim to be a great artist by any stretch, but to be able to use what I have to give back to my community, I believe we all have to give back in some way. So this is my way,” Hagen commented.
Peggy and Tom live in Nashwauk and try to give back to their community the best they can.
She has really enjoyed working with Lilah Crowe, executive director of the ICHS, and everyone else at the ICHS. She is especially proud of the work ICHS has done to collect 3,000 veterans stories in the Veteran’s Room. Although she may not be the best at using computers or phones, Hagen just focuses on the ways that she can give back.
“What I do is no better or different than the many other volunteers who devote their time for something they feel a great connection to,” Hagen wrote. “I can’t use a computer (I can hardly use a cell phone), organizing records or creating displays… nope. I do what I can, the best way I can and hope others see in the murals what I feel when they are created. The story. And the stories never end here.”
Peggy encourages anyone to come and visit the ICHS, and reminds everyone that it is free to visit.
