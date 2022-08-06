‘The stories never end here’

There are many ways to give back to a community. Peggy Hagen leans on her artistic abilities, specifically of painting, to continuously show her appreciation for the area she lives. Hagen has painted murals for communities and organizations all over Itasca County. Most recently she completed a four-panel mural around the exterior walls of the Itasca County Historical Society (ICHS) in Grand Rapids.

Hagen, a self-taught artist, took much of her inspiration from the book, “Looking Back—The Early Years,” a history book commissioned by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review that looks through many photos of Itasca County from 1895-1910. Hagen said her process of planning a mural starts by sketching out the design on paper. She then jumps right into painting it on the final surface.

