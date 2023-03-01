Who would have thought that an artist’s residency in Grand Rapids, Minn., could be a part of the resume of a decades-long career and award-winning talent in graphic design? And earned national recognition for inspiring young artists?
That has been the path of Irish American graphic designer, artist, author, and retired educator, Patrick Michael Redmond, M.A., now 71, of Patrick Redmond Design, St. Paul, Minn. This year, Redmond joins an all-star list of artist, author and activist alumni for the 100th anniversary of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, including the likes of Andy Warhol, Joyce Carol Oates and Stephen King, Robert Redford and Alan Arkin.
Local residents in their 60s may remember their first introduction to the world of graphic design, taught by a young artist just starting to make a living with his talent. From 1974-1976, Redmond was a graphic designer-in-residence in the Grand Rapids area. During the time he lived here with his young family, Redmond co-developed and offered school and community graphic design and design education for hundreds of elementary students in schools throughout Itasca County, including some schools that have since been dissolved such as Togo, Effie, Wendigo, S. Lake, Pengilly, Marble and Taconite. With his lessons in design fundamentals, Redmond worked with individual classroom teachers to develop presentations and projects in the classrooms for students kindergarten through sixth grade. He also worked at the junior high and high school level as well as Itasca Community College. And, besides the schools, Redmond worked with area groups and organizations including the Grand Rapids Recreation Department; Itasca Art Association; Coleraine-Bovey Women’s Club; American Association of University Women (AAUW) Grand Rapids Chapter; Camp Fire Girls; School District 318’s Band and Choir, Pep Club, and gymnastics squad; Blandin Foundation and the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Since 1923, the national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have inspired bold ideas in creative teens throughout the country. In 2021 alone, there were more than 80,000 entrants and nearly 230,000 entries. Redmond received Scholastic Awards in 1965, 1967 and 1968. The national Scholastic Art and Writing Awards Centennial Gala is scheduled for June 8, 2023 in New York City.
In 2021, Redmond earned another notable honor with the inaugural Irish Echo Arts & Culture Award. The honorees are “arts and culture heroes of the pandemic from across Irish America who have kept our spirits high since March 2020 with their music, acting, art and cultural endeavors,” according to The Irish Echo website, IrishEcho.com. Honorees received a medal and a certificate and appeared on the special awards program. The Irish Echo Newspaper is the largest circulation Irish American weekly newspaper, with a 50-state subscription base.
While living in Grand Rapids, Redmond remembers working with then-chairs of the artist residency program, Robert Block, administrator of instruction for ISD 318, and Nora Stevens, watercolorist and (then) art instructor at Grand Rapids High School.
Redmond explained that the program was part of the larger Artists-in-Schools program of the National Endowment for the Arts, a nationwide movement to “enhance children’s powers of perception and their ability to express themselves creatively.” His residency was especially unique because of its focus on graphic design.
Besides working directly in area classrooms, Redmond organized the 7th Annual Spring Art Show & Sale in Grand Rapids, he co-instructed printmaking in Children’s Creative Area, and led crafts classes for the Grand Rapids Recreation Department, the Children’s Art Workshop, and Itasca Art Association. The art workshops Redmond provided were for children ages 6 to 14 in drawing, using a variety of media ink, pencil, charcoal; silkscreen; tempera painting; watercolor painting; Christmas tree ornament making; Christmas card making; gift wrapper printmaking; puppet-making and puppet show; and outdoor snow sculpture.
Redmond is founder and owner of Patrick Redmond Design. His brand identity and design firm traces its beginnings to 1966 when, at 16, he began working in the field. He attended the Minneapolis College of Art and Design 1968 - 1970. He has provided design for local, regional, national and international clients, from small startups to major corporations, organizations and institutions. His diverse vocation as a creative in design, advertising, marketing, corporate communication, brand identity creation and management, publishing, education, and the visual arts has spanned areas ranging from the practice of design, graphic arts, writing, and innovation in teaching.
Some of his design clients include:
• Dayton’s & Dayton Hudson Department Store Company
• General Mills
• Honeywell
• 3M
• Minneapolis Star
• Minneapolis Tribune
• Minnesota Public Radio, A Prairie Home Companion
