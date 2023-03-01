Who would have thought that an artist’s residency in Grand Rapids, Minn., could be a part of the resume of a decades-long career and award-winning talent in graphic design? And earned national recognition for inspiring young artists?

That has been the path of Irish American graphic designer, artist, author, and retired educator, Patrick Michael Redmond, M.A., now 71, of Patrick Redmond Design, St. Paul, Minn. This year, Redmond joins an all-star list of artist, author and activist alumni for the 100th anniversary of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, including the likes of Andy Warhol, Joyce Carol Oates and Stephen King, Robert Redford and Alan Arkin.


