The Reif is pleased to announce the hiring of dance instructors Micah and Yellie Chermak to fill the vacancy left by long-time Dance Director Dierdre Murnane. The Chermaks will come on board after the 1st of the year to begin their teaching tenure for 160 eager students in the Reif Dance program.
Micah Chermak is a native to Minnesota and takes pride in his long career as a professional dancer, choreographer, and pedagogue. He is an alumnus to the University of Arizona School of Dance from which he received his Master of Fine Arts in dance while working as a preceptor and instructor of record for the University. He has worked as an artist and choreographer all around the country dancing and setting works on such companies as St. Paul Ballet, PDX Contemporary Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, Minnesota Dance Theater, Ballet Tucson, The Portland Opera, and Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota. Micah earned his BFA in Ballet and his BA in Liberal Studies from Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.
When asked what he was most looking forward to regarding this new position, Micah said "We are so looking forward to working with the wonderful staff of both the Reif and the Reif Dance program. Our experience with them so far has been nothing short of terrific! The dancers we have the privilege to work with and the wonderful facility is yet another aspect that I can’t wait to be involved with. I really like the mission statement of the Reif Center, “To stimulate arts in Northern Minnesota.” There is so much potential behind such a mission statement, a lot of room for growth and development. My wife and I are excited to come and do what we know best and see how far we can take such a mission statement. I can tell you already that we are looking to collaborate with other entities such as local schools and any extracurricular relationships to be found within the area. We would like to make a nationally recognized program that is accessible to not just pre-professional and professional dancers, but to everyone of any age in this fast-growing community. Be sure to come check us out and sign up for classes!"
The Reif’s new Co-Dance Director, Yellie Chermak, is originally from West Chester, Ohio and has lived in the Twin Cities for the past five years. She has danced in ballet companies all over the US in her twenty-year career including Principle Dancer at Ithaca Ballet, a professional artist with Ballet Austin, and Soloist roles at Alabama Ballet and Ballet Tucson. Some of her favorite classical roles have been Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, Cinderella in Cinderella, and Bluebird Pas de deux in The Sleeping Beauty. Favorite contemporary and modern roles include Double Mint Twin in Hi Jinks by Sam Watson, Cascades by Kim Robards, The Funny Couple in Love Songs by Daniel Precup, and Red by Denise Vogt. Yellie also has choreographic credits and has had her works featured by Ithaca Ballet, Ballet Tucson, and Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota. has been on the faculty of Ithaca Ballet, Ballet Austin, Ballet Tucson, Northwest Dance Project, BodyVox and numerous others. She enjoys teaching all levels and ages while bringing the love of dance, and specifically her love of ballet to the community. Yellie also has her 200-hour Yoga teacher certification.
When asked about here goals and expectations, Yellie stated "I am excited to get to know the community of Grand Rapids and bring the love of dance, ballet, and performance art to them. I am thrilled to step into the position of Co-Director and pass down a legacy of technical ability and development of personal artistic voice. I love helping students of any age achieve goals and develop skills that will be helpful to them throughout their life. It is truly special that I get to pursue this endeavor with my husband and daughter by my side. I have multiple goals for Reif Dance program the first being to encourage all dancers of any age and ability to find their artistic voice through movement. I would also like (The Reif) to become a high caliber training ground for students in the area as well as across the country. I have dreams of creating an additional pre-professional division for the serious ballet and dance students post high school.”
The Reif will host a welcome reception on Friday, January 7, 4:30 to 6:00pm in the Reif Center Lobby. Public welcome.
