Next weekend, Reif Dance will be presenting its 32nd Nutcracker continuing the tradition of bringing the magical holiday story of Clara, the Nutcracker and the Snow Queen to life in the Wilcox Theater at the Reif Center. After joining the Reif Dance program as the new directors last January, Micah and Yellie Chermak come with a fresh take of this beloved holiday classical ballet. Micah and Yellie are excited to be finishing their rookie season with their world premier of The Nutcracker – probably the most famous of ballets and always the pride of any company and a true love of these dance directors.
This year, the Chermaks bring their passion for The Nutcracker to the Grand Rapids community with new choreography, costuming, lighting, and even the marley dance floor. The Reif Dance program is abuzz with excitement as Micah and Yellie integrate fresh artistic decisions.
Yellie explains, “We want this community to be proud of this new Nutcracker and we hope Reif Dance has a meaningful contribution to everyone’s holidays each and every year.” “It’s a return to the time-honored narrative with characters we think everyone will love. We have put a lot of energy and resources into beautiful new costuming, and we’ve really emphasized an athletic aesthetic in the choreography that we’re excited about,” added Micah.
It’s not too late to buy tickets to this world premiere! The shows are Friday, Dec. 9, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets can be purchased online at reifcenter.org or at the ticket office of The Reif Arts Center.
“What a wonderful way to kick off your holiday season – by supporting these young artists and the local arts of Grand Rapids!”
