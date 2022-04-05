The Reif Performing Arts Center will present Educator Appreciation Night this Thursday, April 7 at Rapids Brewing in Grand Rapids. The event is sponsored by Deerwood Bank.
“In general, The Reif has been working with local businesses to hold appreciation nights, as a thank you to members of our community,” said Amber Powers, Marketing Director for the Reif.
Educator Appreciation Night is for anyone working in education including public, private and homeschool teachers; childcare workers; adult day services; semi-independent living coordinators; support staff and other related occupations.
The event will run from 5-8 p.m. with live music by Ditty Wish opening at 5 p.m. Ditty Wish is a singer-songwriter based out of northern Minnesota. With influences ranging from pop to classic country, Ditty Wish presents a smooth and engaging sound with something for everyone! Connect on Facebook @dittywish
Koho and the Pedal Stompers will provide music from 6-8 p.m. Koho and the Pedal Stompers bring a mix of classic rock and country covers to life with clean vocal harmonies, ear pleasing instrumentals, and a driving beat. The group of Grand Rapids, Minnesota musicians has a simple mission…Play Great Music and Have Fun…and that’s exactly what they’re doing.
There will also be prize drawings and a raffle to give away tickets for upcoming Reif events.
“At most of these events the business we partner with gives away a free drink to each person attending and they add a prize to the raffle,” Powers added.
