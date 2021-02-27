The Reif and IOSP present virtual performance of Peter and the Wolf

The Reif Arts Council and Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program are debuting a joint production of the 1936 Sergei Prokofiev educational classic, Peter and the Wolf (PATW). The performance, recorded live in the Wilcox Theater at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids in February, will debut virtually March first. The program will be available until March 31 at reifcenter.org.
The performance is part of the widely popular Reif Education Virtual Field Trip program. Since its inception last September, adapting to COVID-19 State of Minnesota guidance, the virtual performances have had roughly 20,000 viewers in school classrooms, as well as family homes, worldwide. However, this performance is not just for students. The show has broad appeal to folks of all ages and available to everybody.
PATW was performed with a narrator, Steve Jaeger of the Grand Rapids Players, and the musical work and introduction of instruments performed by the Itasca Orchestra. The performance was conducted by Itasca Strings Program director of string instruction Pedro Oviedo.
As is customary with PATW, each character in the story was personified by its own instruments and melody.
“It’s such a privilege for the Reif Arts Council to present this unique and educational collaboration with the Itasca Orchestra,” said marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “People across the globe will both learn and be entertained by this production.”
“As a community orchestra, the Itasca Orchestra strives to create high quality musical performances with local musicians supplemented as needed with outside talent. This resulting performance of PATW elevates our group and creates a performance that everybody can be proud of,” said Tammy Mattonen, Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program executive director.
This performance includes the talents of Russian violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov. Long-time Itasca Orchestra concert master Mary LaPlant said of playing with Zvonnikov, “I never imagined the chance to play alongside someone at that level and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity.”
The Reif Education virtual field trips continue through May with a multi-medium presentation by artist Christopher David Hanson, a return engagement by Native American dancer Larry Yazzie, a one-person show about Frederick Douglass, and a Teddy Roosevelt production, among others.
“This is an exciting time for Reif Education programming,” Gregersen said. “By the end of May, we will have reached a larger audience for these daytime educational shows than any year prior. Even though we aren’t able to have more than 25 percent capacity in our theaters. A remarkable accomplishment.”
Virtual tickets to Peter and the Wolf are available at reifcenter.org, or by calling the Reif Box Office (218) 327-5780 between the hours of Noon and 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The box office is currently closed to foot traffic. The performance is made possible by The Loggy Dome.
