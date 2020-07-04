By Emily Carlson
Herald Review
When Abbey Karnes first found out about diabetic alert dogs, it became her dream to have one. Diagnosed at the age of 12 with Type 1 diabetes, Abbey learned early on that managing this lifelong disease would be difficult. Luckily, Abbey was recently partnered with her diabetic alert dog, Darby, through Pawsitive Perspectives Assistance Dogs (PawPADS).
Abbey’s mom, Jessica, explained what it means for Abbey to have Type 1 diabetes.
“Because Abbey is a Type 1 Diabetic, she has no control in her pancreas function. Her immune system has attacked and damaged her pancreas making it dysfunctional,” Jessica said. “She will always have to live with taking insulin unless there's a cure.”
Over the years, Abbey has been able to manage her disease but at times her blood sugar will spike or drop for no apparent reason. Her mom described times where Abbey has experienced low blood sugars where she hasn’t been able to think or speak clearly. At a certain point, these low levels could lead to loss of consciousness, seizures and even death. On the other side, Abbey can experience high blood sugar, known as hyperglycemia, and become extremely ill. An alert dog is able to help by giving warnings for when Abbey’s blood sugar is fluctuating.
“Diabetic alert dogs can alert to dropping blood sugar from 10-40 minutes before my CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) technology can,” Abbey explained. “So they catch it much faster with their sensitive nose. If I do get too low and faint my dog is trained to get help, even if it is a stranger.”
But there is more to Abbey than Type 1 diabetes. From Grand Rapids and currently attending Itasca Community College through post-secondary enrollment options (PSEO), Abbey loves acting, crafting and dancing competitively.
“She is a competitive dancer and a straight-A student taking college classes during her high school years,” Jessica commented. “She is one of the most determined and focused people I know, despite all that she has to deal with. I have no doubts that she will go on to make a positive difference in this world and she already has proven that.”
Seeing her daughter succeed in so many areas, her parents never wanted to hold her back from her dreams. But with college in the future, having to manage everything on her own in a new place was worrisome.
“It is a fear that you can't explain as a parent,” Jessica said. “Type 1 diabetes can be life-threatening every day, even every hour, but we never wanted it to hold her back from her dreams and goals.”
Then one day Abbey came to her parents to show them a PowerPoint presentation she had made about diabetic alert dogs.
“My whole life I have been scared of needles which is ironic because I am a diabetic that deals with needles almost every day. So getting the courage to put my pump site in or give myself an injection can be hard to do,” said Abbey. “I noticed whenever our family dog, Macy came near me it helped. That is one reason why I wanted an alert dog”.”
Abbey and her family did extensive research to find a high-quality company to work with. They came across PawPADs, a small nonprofit service dog training organization based in Lakeville, Minn.. After going through an extensive application process, Abbey was notified that she was chosen to have an interview with the founder and executive director of PawPADs Linda Ball. Next the PawPADS board met and decided to accept Abbey as their next client.
“PawPADS has treated me like family since we put in the application. They want me to have a personal connection with the alert dog. They also treat their dogs like family which made me very excited to work with them,” said Abbey.
Before being accepted, PawPADS brought their dogs in training to one of Abbey’s dance competitions. This was the first time Abbey met her current alert dog, Darby.
“They told me that she was good with scent, but didn't really care to do it. I figured she wasn't going to be my dog for that reason, but as soon as I met her again during the partner training camp I knew she was a match for me,” Abbey added.
PawPADs train dogs from when they are 8 weeks old until they are at least 2 years old. Training is done through the ADEPT program, created by PawPADS, which gives college students the change to learn how to train service dogs. Abbey and her family made a trip to the University of Wisconsin River Falls to meet the trainers.
“These college students are amazing and essential to the success of these service animals. They devote time, love, and energy to training these special companions, all while going to college themselves,” Jessica explained. “They teach the necessary skills for the dogs to become service animals, including diabetic scent detection. Each service dog has its own unique qualities that make them better at different jobs, just like people do. Abbey needed one who had a very special nose, and that loved to work.”
Before taking Darby home, Abbey attended the 11-day Partner Training Camp in June. There other clients and parents came to meet their service animals. Clients and families went through public access trips and 80 hours of classroom training. Topics ranged from groom, what the clients will experience in public, their rights according to the law, how to train the dogs, medical information and much more. While Abbey worked with three different dogs for the first two days of camp, Darby and Abbey had an immediate connection.
“We truly believe Darby had chosen her,” Jessica commented. “She made it clear she wanted Abbey to be her person. It was beautiful. On the 3rd day of camp, the clients were told which dog would be theirs. Abbey's new best friend and partner was Darby.”
Darby was able to start alerting Abbey of her high and low blood sugars immediately. Abbey explained how different chemical scents are released from her body when she is experiencing high or low blood sugar levels. Darby is able to smell these and can also tell if Abbey’s blood sugar is fluctuating quickly.
“There was one moment that Abbey was pretending to pass out in the hallway and Darby ran to get help from a person,” said Jessica. “It brought me to tears. It was a realization, that I could let go of some of my fears of Abbey moving away to college and life. Darby had her back, she would take care of her, keep her healthy, and love up on her when she was having a bad day.”
Jessica continued, “We are forever grateful to PawPADS and the ADEPT trainers. Their professionalism exceeded our expectations, but most of all their heart. We know they will always support Abbey and Darby. They truly want a happy healthy life for their service dogs and for their clients. We can't thank you enough. We are blessed to be a part of your family!”
To find out more about PawPADS, visit pawpads.org or find them on Facebook at “Pawsitive Perspectives Assistance Dogs.”
“We want to say a special thank you to those who have supported us on this journey this past year and a half,” Jessica stated. “Thank you family, friends and our community for donating to this cause and helping Abbey to bring her diabetic alert dog home. Thank you to the Greenway Lion's Club for your generous donation to help us reach her goal. We hope in the near future you will see Abbey somewhere in the community with Darby and it will bring a smile to your face. We are forever grateful for all of your support!”
As for Abbey and Darby, it seems as though they were meant to be together.
‘She has a very similar personality to me,” Abbey noted. “She is very determined and loves to train. She also loves to snuggle which is something I really hoped for in a dog.”
