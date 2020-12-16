Life 97.3 is back again with all Christmas Music for the Northland. Enjoy all the Christmas Classics and more by listening to Life 97.3 FM on the radio or online at www.life973.com.
Life 97.3 can also be heard on the following frequencies in these locations:
Grand Rapids, MN — 88.1
Grand Marais, MN — 105.5
Hayward, WI — 93.9
Ashland/Washburn, WI — 91.9
Spooner/Shell Lake, WI — 101.5
Hibbing, MN — 102.9
***Here’s the TWIST! You can still listen to our regular Contemporary Christian Music programming at 89.5FM or listen to both formats online at www.life973.com as well.
