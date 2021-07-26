The Itasca County Historical Society (ICHS) has opened its newest escape-room. Set in the middle of the booming 1950s, the escape-room game takes players back in time to an era of poodle skirts, Elvis Presley, and everyone’s favorite store Kremers.

ICHS utilized its resources during the pandemic to bring mysteries to life through the history and interactive puzzle design.  After three successful games which have been popular rooms for the community to enjoy with friends and family, ICHS now offers “Rockin in the Fifties: The Search for the Famous Kremer’s Sloppy Joe.” Call 2183266431 to register your hour. Adults $18.50 and Children 17 and under only $10.Information can be found at www.grescaperooms.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments