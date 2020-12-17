The Itasca Symphony Orchestra prepares the release of their first ever virtual holiday concert on Dec. 20
As with so many arts and educational organizations in 2020, the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program has used creativity to persevere in the time of COVID.
Luckily, as a band of musicians, they’re used to having to ‘play it by ear’ once and a while! Getting creative is what arts organizations do.
Shortly after their concert in February that celebrated Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the IOSP made the decision to cancel their May concert. With so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic – including practice and performance space – it just didn’t feel prudent to schedule a performance as if nothing was happening.
Energy shifted towards a December holiday concert. Traditionally, the Orchestra has a mid-November performance, just a little too early to celebrate classic holiday tunes.
The Orchestra reached out to the Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus and the Itasca Community Chorus to collaborate on a December concert showcasing the talents of musicians from all three area groups.
When choral groups on the West Coast began to suffer from high COVID infection rates in early spring though, a choral collaboration started to look less promising.
There were also concerns that wind and brass instruments might carry increased risk of potentially spreading the virus. As COVID infection rates continued to grow over the summer, a decision was made to offer a pared-down, strings-only concert in December and yet another batch of music was chosen.
The Reif Center worked out a method to seat households together, making sure there were safe distances between each party with reduced seating capacity. It looked as if it actually might come together.
The pandemic had other plans though. With infections and hospitalizations rising, the board members of the IOSP decided that even if the string musicians on stage could safely distance and perform, the potential gathering of an audience posed too many risks. While the organization wanted to show resilience in the face of COVID, they couldn’t risk the health of local music lovers.
So it was on to ‘Plan D’!
Even without a live performance, the Itasca Symphony Orchestra was determined to have a concert. Like so many things in the time of COVID, they decided to take it virtual.
Anyone who has had the ‘joy’ of participating in Zoom meetings, distance learning and other virtual pandemic work-arounds knows that the experience can be clunky at best. But it has allowed us to continue our lives and has also revealed some silver linings too.
One of those significant silver linings is that folks who might not be able – or willing – to participate in a live event can join remotely. Friends and family from across the country can connect from the comfort of their home in their jammies. Local folks who might be unable to come to a live concert at 7 pm at the Reif on a chilly December Saturday can watch a performance after they have dinner served, dishes washed and the kids bathed and put to bed.
That is the hope for the first virtual concert performance of the Itasca Symphony Orchestra. Recorded on stage at the Reif on December 5th using three cameras and multiple microphones, the performance is being edited for release on Sunday, December 20.
Even with a limited number of string musicians, the chamber music-style performance is dynamic, fun and accessible. Beginning with Dvorak’s ‘American’ String Quartet, the concert then moves to selections from one of the most iconic sets of orchestral holiday music – Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite.
The mood changes, switching from 19th century Russia to 20th century America, with classics White Christmas, Let it Snow and Most Wonderful Time of the Year. Even the biggest ‘Grinch’ can’t help but enjoy both the artistry and nostalgia of these holiday songs that are part of the American songbook.
Finally, the concert ends with classic carols, impressively arranged by American-born George Speckert, a violist, composer and conductor living in Germany. The melodies and harmonies are distilled with remarkable clarity. You might find yourself hearing a carol you’ve known from childhood – like God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – in an entirely new context.
Interspersed through the classic carols are holiday-themed poetry readings from The Grand Rapids Players. While collaboration with the two area choral ensembles will have to wait, it’s encouraging that the Orchestra was able to connect with yet another performing arts organization to celebrate ‘the most wonderful time of the year’.
Stay tuned for another article in the next edition of the Herald-Review, where you can learn more about the individual pieces and two special guest musicians trained at the St. Petersburg Conservatory who traveled to the Northwoods from Texas to make our holidays just a little bit brighter.
Make plans to enjoy the Itasca Symphony Orchestra’s first virtual concert on December 20 and be sure to send the video link to friends and family far and wide. Think of it as a musical holiday greeting card from the Northwoods that is the entire community’s to share. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
