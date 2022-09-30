‘The Mix’ by Martinez at MAC

“NDN Time” by Robert Martinez

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) will be opening its new exhibition for October during First Friday. From Oct. 7 until Nov. 19 the MacRostie Gallery will host “The Mix,” paintings and drawings by Robert Martinez. The exhibition is sponsored by Bill Rutherford, Susan Hawkinson, and Stan Cronister.

 Martinez (Riverton, WY) grew up on the Wind River Reservation and his artwork is influenced by his Northern Arapaho heritage as well as the icons, myths, and stories of the American West. He combines historical imagery with intense, vibrant color and contrasting shades of light and dark in his work in order to engage the viewer and confront modern themes.

