‘The Mix’ by Martinez at MAC

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) will be opening its new exhibition for October during First Friday. From Oct. 7 until Nov. 19 the MacRostie Gallery will host “The Mix,” paintings and drawings by Robert Martinez. The exhibition is sponsored by Bill Rutherford, Susan Hawkinson, and Stan Cronister.
Martinez (Riverton, WY) grew up on the Wind River Reservation and his artwork is influenced by his Northern Arapaho heritage as well as the icons, myths, and stories of the American West. He combines historical imagery with intense, vibrant color and contrasting shades of light and dark in his work in order to engage the viewer and confront modern themes.
A recipient of the Wyoming Governor’s Art Award, Martinez’s work is included in the permanent collections of the Brinton Museum, Plains Indian Museum at the Cody Center of the West, and the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.
Showing in the Minnesota Gallery, Peter Jadoonath has been a ceramic artist for over 20 years. He creates “pots that are cartoons and cartoons that are pots,” with imagery and themes drawn from daily life and mythology. Jadoonath and his family live in Shafer Minn., where he maintains a home studio and will serve a new host on the St. Croix Pottery Tour starting in 2023.
Giinawind Creative Space welcomes new artwork by Terri Laduke (White Earth Band of Ojibwe). Visitors to the space are also encouraged to step into “The Changing Room” for an immersive art installation designed by Geezis and Cedar Humphrey.
The Reif Gallery will feature Niimikaage - Dance for the People by Samsoche Sampson. This series of acrylic paintings uses bold colors and contemporary design elements to present a visual translation of traditional pow wow dances from Sampson’s family and around the Great Lakes region.
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 6 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibitions. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
