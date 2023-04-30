The Lighthouse family

Entering the beautiful foyer at Grace Bible Chapel in SW Grand Rapids, cross to the long hallway on the far side of the room, and you may be surprised to find out that school is in session and has been all year. Independent of the Grace Bible Chapel, yet located within is the Lighthouse Christian Academy, or LCA in its first year as a non-profit, Christian-based community school offering an alternative to public education or homeschooling. LCA Founder and Principal Chris Mutchler, a career educator herself, said the beginning ideas of LCA came when several families had told her they were looking for alternatives to public education and homeschooling.

Starting at step one, Mutchler began the process of turning a dream into a reality. Building a school from the ground up involves many steps, preparation, red-tape, and can take several years to become operational. LCA had to become a legal-business entity, convert to a non-profit, design a curriculum, and provide a school before students could enroll for fall classes. LCA had to identify a location and then furnish the school. Principal Mutchler was able to do so by visiting sales and auctions from merging schools.


