Entering the beautiful foyer at Grace Bible Chapel in SW Grand Rapids, cross to the long hallway on the far side of the room, and you may be surprised to find out that school is in session and has been all year. Independent of the Grace Bible Chapel, yet located within is the Lighthouse Christian Academy, or LCA in its first year as a non-profit, Christian-based community school offering an alternative to public education or homeschooling. LCA Founder and Principal Chris Mutchler, a career educator herself, said the beginning ideas of LCA came when several families had told her they were looking for alternatives to public education and homeschooling.
Starting at step one, Mutchler began the process of turning a dream into a reality. Building a school from the ground up involves many steps, preparation, red-tape, and can take several years to become operational. LCA had to become a legal-business entity, convert to a non-profit, design a curriculum, and provide a school before students could enroll for fall classes. LCA had to identify a location and then furnish the school. Principal Mutchler was able to do so by visiting sales and auctions from merging schools.
As you begin walking down the bright, colorful hallways, you begin to see active and happy children, smiling and enthusiastic teachers, all joined together and focused on the topic at hand. Mutchler explains that her staff has been empowered to challenge the students who need it and provide additional supports for students who may require them.
When asked how the first school year has gone, Mutchler replied, “Consistently well,” while later adding: “LCA is a biblical based alternative that focuses on training children to know Christ through a Biblical worldview that is embedded in all the curriculum, and daily schedule.”
“The religious community is represented here. We have many denominations and a lot of the kids, and their families go to different churches,” explains Mutchler, who says the school currently has 71 students enrolled the first year and currently offers Grades K-7, and with hope to grow to 96 students when LCA adds Grades 8-9 next year.
Emphasizing the school as an alternative to public or homeschooling, Mutchler said LCA “really has the flexibility to give the kids what they need.” With about 20 students per classroom, she says if students need additional time in reading class so they can better understand the lesson, the teacher will carry-on with that reading lesson, rather than moving to another subject, such as Social Studies. “More academic freedom meets the needs of the entire class.”
The LCA is deeply supported by the Christian Community and many volunteers offer their time and resources to the school to ensure all needs are met. The list of volunteers includes many retired teachers and parents. “The volunteers, they’re bought in - We would not be here without the community, absolutely not.”
And while it took a community to build a school, it takes qualified staff to run it, and Mutchler spoke glowingly of the teachers at LCA. “The joy that all of us have educating here, it impacts the teachers as much as the students.”
Chelsea Preble, a third and fourth grade teacher, loves the atmosphere at LCA, and even enrolled her own children in the new school. “I love the family involvement, it’s collaborative and we all share ideas with each other.
Renee Henderson, a teacher in public education for 21 years couldn’t be happier with her new position. “There is joy, and we have a community here. This is a team, and we are a united front. We are meant to be here.”
Principal Mutchler identified both qualified teachers and a good curriculum as early keys to success at LCA. And prior to being able to deliver lessons to the students, the curriculum had to be fine-tuned carefully so that it was designed specifically for this school. A committee led by Becky Smith of LCA had to do several years of curriculum design in just months. “We had to work extremely hard and dig-in to get the school running.”
The curriculum consists of a combination of BJU Press, Purposeful Design, Heggerty, and Orton-Gillingham for their literacy instruction.
When the school days end, LCA is still active. Soon, LCA will host a Spring Art Showcase on May 6, where you will find student artwork available for sale in the Grace Bible Chapel main foyer. The Showcase will also be an opportunity to fundraise to help offset the costs of the academy.
LCA is also hoping to merge with students who homeschool, to grow their athletic program, represented by their newly minted mascot: The Eagles. So far, LCA has volleyball and Archery, and is looking to add basketball soon in the future. Archery so far has been a strongpoint for the students, having 27 archers in the first year and having already won four medals. Archery, Mutchler explained, has really been supported in the first year.
From the moment you walk down the halls and see the energy firsthand, this is a special place for all who are involved. “This is an alternative.”
With plans to continue growth in spirit and education, LCA invites you to seek additional information about the school and enrollment at https://lighthousecamn.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.