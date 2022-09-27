The Itascamazing Race marks beginning of United Way of 1000 Lakes’ 60th Anniversary campaign

Submitted photo

Teams of all ages participated in the Bookie Rookies who finished in first place for their fundraising efforts.

Those who were in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 25 may have seen some strange sights - a group of human-sized flying squirrels crossing the street, groups of people performing spontaneous cheers, or a tie-dyed crew racing around town. 

They were all part of The Itascamazing Race, United Way of 1000 Lakes’ annual scavenger hunt. Held for the second time this August, the event marked the beginning of United Way’s 60th anniversary campaign with a fun and friendly competition. 

