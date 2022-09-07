The Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program (IOSP) announces changes to its educational program

IOSP Cello students will have the opportunity to study with teaching artist Magdalena Sas. Sas is a faculty member at the University of Minnesota Duluth and Bemidji State University. IOSP cello students will have group and individual lessons with Sas at the Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids. A resident of Cohasset, Sas is a world class cellist, a recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship and prize winner of international competitions. She has performed across Europe, Asia and the Americans. Her teaching experience includes University of Wisconsin – Madison and the International Cello Institute.

Tara Lorenz (violin and viola) a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth also joins teaching staff this year. Teaching staff also includes Vincent Osborn (double bass) as well as Artistic Director Pedro Oviedo.

