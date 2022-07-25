The growing Grand Rapids food truck scene

Submitted Photo

The Singing Chihuahua Taco Trailer is owned and operated by Gus and Susan Sheker.

There’s nothing more appetizing than delicious food, except for maybe delicious food on wheels!

It’s always great when you’re attending an event, whether it be a concert or the farmer’s market, and your worked-up hunger is able to be satisfied by awesome, traveling food. Over the last couple years, there have been more and more food truck businesses popping up and making their home in Grand Rapids, and I think I can speak for most residents in saying that “we love it!”

