The fun in summer learning

Not often is summer school regarded as fun, enlightening and kind. Much less, an experience that left kids looking forward to attending again.
ISD 318 provides academic and enrichment programming to 250 students at East Rapids Elementary and 30 students at the Bigfork School during the summer months.
The goal of the Learning Academy program is to keep children engaged in learning throughout the summer months, according to ISD 318 Community Education Director Melanie DeBay.
“We provide hands-on learning experiences and adventures led by positive adults in the schools,” commented DeBay. “We hope students engage in learning, embrace a love for learning, have fun, learn something new, and meet new friends.”
Learning Academy is designed for students in grades K-8 who learn in different ways or at a different pace from others in small group learning environments. Teachers work on skills that meet the individual needs of students using data to drive instruction. The programs that are designed to build skills in reading, math, and writing, as well as help students develop better organizational and social skills.
The response to the program has been positive.
“Thank you for making summer learning academy such a positive experience again,” wrote a parent whose daughter now feels confident in her reading skills, something she had struggled with the last two years. “The energy and kindness of the staff made ‘summer school’ not something to be dreaded.”
Another parent agreed that her child benefited from attending the Learning Academy. “She has really grown and developed her overall skills. She has really enjoyed the program and how it made learning fun.”
“I liked making new friends and the amount of fun activities are endless amounts of fun,” said one student.
Another student added, “We got to do lots of fun stuff! And I kinda wanna go next year!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.