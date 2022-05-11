‘...the fish you catch are just a bonus’

The 2022 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will celebrate fishing in a variety of ways. This year, the weekend starts Saturday and focuses on the Chippewa National Forest region and Leech Lake Reservation.
Half-a-million Minnesotans take to the lakes and streams to kick off the state’s walleye, sauger and northern pike opener. Gov. Walz will fish with Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame guide Tom Neustrom on Lake Winnibigoshish. Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. and Lieutenant Peggy Flanagan will join Leech Lake fishing guide Rory Haaland to mark this important Minnesota tradition.
“The Governor’s Fishing Opener is an opportunity to celebrate the importance of the fishing tradition to Minnesotans and highlight its impact to our businesses, tourism, and outdoor economy,” said Gov. Walz. “We are hopeful that the 2022 Governor’s Fishing Opener events will get even more Minnesotans to participate in our state’s time-honored fishing tradition.”
Considered a sacred holiday for serious or even halfway-serious anglers in Minnesota, the fishing opener is also often marked as the unofficial beginning of summer, according to Explore Minnesota tourism.
“Each year, the Governor’s Fishing Opener is a unique event, and this year will be no exception.
What continues each year is the passion and enthusiasm Minnesotans have for this great tradition and pastime. In fact, we’ve seen even more people discover the joy of fishing and we want to continue that momentum,” said DNR commissioner Sarah Strommen. “This time is also a reminder of how critical it is to invest in our natural resources to ensure they are well-managed and sustained for this and future generations.”
The Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948. The event was designed to promote the development of Minnesota’s $2.4 billion fishing industry, and in recent years, it has served as an iconic kick-off celebration for the summer tourism season. Prior to the pandemic, travel and tourism generated $16.6 billion in leisure and hospitality gross sales in Minnesota annually.
Neustrom is anxious to get back out on the water after an extended ice season this year. He will host the governor and is looking forward to giving Walz a first-hand look into the booming tourism industry of the Northland. From fishing guides, bait stores and launching services to restaurants, gas stations and hotels, the economy of northern Minnesota is sure to appreciate a boost this weekend especially after the pandemic kept so many people at home for the past two years.
“It will be a real honor to take the governor out. I think he is realizing how important the opener is for us - being the biggest day as far as tourism goes - it’s a big deal. It’s why he wanted to come here, to see where all the action is,” said Neustrom who has been involved with planning five Minnesota openers.
After many weeks of cold weather and rain, Neustrom expects the weather to cooperate with the forecast calling for temps in the 60s with less wind.
“It will be one of the better openers, weather-wise, that we’ve had in awhile,” said Neustrom.
With the cold weather, anglers should expect fish to be in shallow waters, according to Neustrom.
“The outlook for Winnie was looking a little questionable for awhile but it’s looking like the ice will be out,” commented DNR Chief of Fisheries Brad Parsons. “If anyone can put the governor on fish, Tom certainly can. I know he’ll have a lot of fun - which is the key for opener, celebrating the opportunity of getting out and the fish you catch are just a bonus.”
Cold water dangers
More than 30% of boating fatalities in Minnesota happen in cold water with a victim not wearing a life jacket. Falls overboard and capsizing are still the most common cause of boating fatalities in the state. Falling into icy water can be deadly because many boaters do not think about the effects of cold water immersion. Wearing your life jacket could be the single most important factor in surviving cold water immersion. Cold water immersion can kill in several ways, and most people die long before they become hypothermic. The DNR advises boaters to be aware of cold water shock response strategies (see https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/boatwater/cold-water.html)
Be a safe boater
• Wear a life jacket- Minnesota law requires a wearable U.S. Coast Guard Approved life jacket for each person on board a watercraft.
• Prevent capsizing- Reduce speed in rough water, don't overload a boat, secure loads from shifting and adjust for changing conditions.
• Prevent falls overboard- Remain seated while underway, avoid a sudden shift in weight.
• File a float plan- Leave it with a responsible person. Include a description of your boat, names of passengers, boating location, time of return and description of your car and where it is parked. Tell the person to call 911 if you don't return at the expected time.
• Brief passengers – Everyone should know where all safety equipment is ( and how to use it), and how to start, stop and steer a boat.
• Be prepared- Always wear a life jacket every time you step on a boat. Trying to put your life jacket on in the water is extremely difficult (if not impossible) and costs precious time and energy.
• Carry a whistle or horn- Minnesota law requires a whistle or horn on all motorboats 16 feet or longer.
• Keep an eye on the sky- No boater should ever set out in a storm.
• Carry a compass and chart as well as a cell phone or two way VHF marine radio. The U.S. Coast Guard monitors Channel 16.
• Take a boater safety course.
MN fishing licenses
You need to buy a Minnesota fishing license if you're 16 or older. Annual licenses allow you to fish from March 1 to the last day of February the following year. Lower-cost licenses are available for shorter time periods. There is an added cost to fish for trout, salmon or sturgeon.
To qualify for a resident fishing license you must:
• Have established a legal residence in Minnesota for at least the past 60 consecutive days.
• If 21 or older, possess a current Minnesota driver’s license, state-issued identification card or have a receipt for an application for a driver’s license or state ID that is at least 60 days old.
• Be at least 16 years of age.
• In most cases, Minnesotans don't need a license if they're fishing in a state park.
• All non-residents, regardless of age, must buy a fishing license.
The DNR's complete listing of fishing licenses can help you decide what to buy.
Grand Rapids Area Fishing Outlook
The Grand Rapids Area provides excellent walleye angling opportunities, and May and June are considered to be prime time on many of our best waters. Anglers looking to catch good numbers of quality walleye, along with some fish for the frying pan should focus on shallow, fertile lakes early in the fishing season. These lakes have stained water that warms up quickly, and are typical favorites for early season anglers. Some lakes to try include Winnibigoshish, Cut Foot Sioux, Island, Split Hand or Round lakes. Anglers will find that these lakes support good numbers of keeper size fish, and provide the chance at catching a large fish. Be sure to note that special regulations exist on these waters so consult the fishing regulation book prior to heading out. Anglers looking for fast action for smaller walleye should consider Bowstring, Sand or Jessie lakes. Cold, clear, deep lakes such as Pokegama, Siseebakwet and Trout lakes also provide excellent walleye fishing opportunities, but the action typically improves a little later in the season, as water temperatures slowly increase.
Northern pike anglers will find many good options in the Grand Rapids area. Large pike can be found in several area lakes including Swan, Trout and Pokegama. Although these lakes do not have special pike regulations, anglers are encouraged to protect the resource by releasing pike over 26 inches. Balsam, Spider, Coon-Sandwick and North Star are other good lakes for catching a large pike. These lakes have a special regulation requiring the release of pike from 24-36 inches. Anglers looking for a break from walleye or pike fishing will find excellent panfish opportunities throughout the Grand Rapids area. Several area lakes provide good bluegill and crappie action early in the season. Popular spring panfish locations include Split Hand, Bass, Graves and Dixon lakes. These lakes are known for big panfish and have a special five-fish bag limit for bluegill. Split Hand also has a five-fish bag limit for crappie and produces some very large fish at times.
Several lakes in the area are infested with invasive species including Eurasian milfoil, curly leaf pondweed and faucet snails. Zebra mussels have been found in Winnibigoshish, Pokegama, Bowstring and Sand lakes in recent years. Starry stonewort, an invasive algae that forms thick mats, was discovered in Winnibigoshish. Anglers are reminded to drain their boats, live wells and bait buckets and to transport their boat with the drain plug removed. The transportation of invasive species is illegal and anglers are encouraged to thoroughly wash their equipment before moving it into another lake.
