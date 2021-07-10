The fast and the furriest: Hibbing K-9 unit competes on national television

Hibbing K-9 Officer Joey Burns and his dog Chase will be featured on the next episode of America’s Top Dog. The show will air on the A&E network on Tuesday, July 13, at 7 p.m.
America’s Top Dog is described as the most-intense canine competition in the world. During the competition, Chase will show off his speed, agility, teamwork, and trust as navigates the show’s obstacle course.
Chase is a Belgian Malinois, a breed known for its intelligence and work ethic.
In the upcoming episode, Chase will face off against Bonny, a female German Shepherd from Contra Costa County in California.
Burns, a 2007 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, said he can’t reveal the results of the competition. Viewers will have to tune in Tuesday to see the results of the first round, known as the Canine Combine.
A viewing party will be held at the Hibbing Memorial Arena from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can meet Chase and the Hibbing Police Department will have a squad car available to tour. T-shirts will be available for purchase and pizza will be provided.
Burns decided to apply for America’s Top Dog after watching the show with his girlfriend, Kaley Voltz. Chase got so excited watching the show that he left a bite mark on Voltz’s TV.
Intrigued by the competition, Burns submitted an application for the new season with approval from Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey.
Surprisingly, Burns received a call from a casting director from New York last year. He later received a second call from producers in California. After going through a long and arduous interview process, Joey and Chase were selected for the show, beating out thousands of other applicants.
By September 2020, he was on a plane to California with Chase sitting by his side. Chase even got to watch a movie on the flight.
“With doing America’s Top Dog, I hope that not only will I make my community of Hibbing proud, but I hope I can make my hometown proud and shed good light on law enforcement,” Burns said.
Filming the show took longer than expected as production was delayed by California wildfires and COVID concerns. The duo returned to Minnesota in early October.
“My police chief was extremely supportive of our endeavor out to California,” Burns said. “It was good to know he had our back throughout the entire thing.”
Chase is trained for law enforcement and Burns said the dog flips a switch when it’s time for work. While on duty, Chase is a high-energy dog focused on the job. At home, he’s gentle and sweet.
Voltz noticed the difference during a ride-along with Burns earlier this year.
“He’s a big baby and he loves cuddles, but when he’s working, he’s serious,” Voltz said. “The dog’s demeanor definitely changes. It’s incredible that this certain breed can have different personalities.”
Chase was imported from the Czech Republic. He comes from a line of dogs with a low-risk of health issues and an excellent work ethic. Mark McDonough of McDonough K-9 in Blaine, Minn., donated Chase to the Hibbing Police Department.
Although Chase is well-trained for his day job, he needed to learn a few more tricks for the TV competition.
“They put in countless hours behind the scenes.” Estey said. “Joey’s definitely committed to making the K-9 program as excellent as it has been.”
Community outreach is another important aspect of the K-9 unit. Estey said Hibbing’s K-9 program has had a positive impact on the community and Chase is especially popular with children when they visit local schools.
“We have a lot of community support within Itasca County and St. Louis County,” Burns said.
For more information on the competition, visit America’s Top Dog on www.aetv.com.
