New Zealand youth finds project finished in Grand Rapids
The Grand Rapids autonomous vehicle ride service is already catching international attention - through personal connections across generations and the motivation to further technology.
This fall, residents of Itasca County are starting to notice the goMARTI May Mobility self-driving cars maneuvering through traffic, carrying people to and from appointments, events and local shops. This on-demand shuttle service came to town after community discussions about the needs to enhance workforce development and provide more accessible mobility for those with transportation challenges.
This summer, a young visitor from Queenstown, New Zealand, showed special interest in the autonomous vehicle service while staying in town with his grandparents. Aren Anderson, is the son of Mindy Swigert, the daughter of Bill and Nancy Swigert of Grand Rapids. Mindy and her husband, Irik Anderson - also a Minnesotan, moved to New Zealand 20 years ago for work. They have three young sons who attend school in Queenstown, a resort town called ‘the jewel of New Zealand.’
The city has a population of about 23,000 and is located near the island’s Southern Alps which makes it popular with adventure-seekers and skiing enthusiasts.
Aren, 14, attends Liger Leadership Academy. This project-based school is the brain-child of Jeff Holte, who was one of five teachers in the U.S. named as Christa McAuliffe Educators in 1988, an award for his innovative use of technology in the classroom. And it was technology that matched him up with Aern’s grandmother and her colleague Myrna Peterson at Deer River Schools.
Back in the 80s, when Nancy and Myrna were teaching, technology in the classroom was in its infancy. With Holte’s help to secure funding, students in Deer River were some of the first in the county to use computers in school.
NEW ZEALAND VISITORS
Since New Zealand’s winter break is in the middle of the Minnesota summer, Mindy and her family took the opportunity to travel to the U.S. to spend time with family and friends this July and August. With their friendly Kiwi smiles and a casual eagerness to talk about their life Down Under, Mindy and her boys were “delighted” to be among yankees. Sitting in an office room of what was once the Grand Rapids library, Mindy recalled reading every single young-adult book on the shelf when she was a girl. The boys wiggled in their chairs as they told of their Queenstown ice hockey club, the big deer they see in New Zealand and, of course, the interesting assignments at Liger Academy.
Aren was recently featured in a news article by Queenstown’s local news site Crux, on the school’s involvement in building a community makerspace or public workshop area that offers use of high-tech, expensive tools and equipment for people to create or explore new skills. Aren said he pictures the makerspace as a place where “newbie creators can reach out to locals with expertise for guidance and know-how” on various projects. In Grand Rapids, a group of entrepreneurs have also begun work on such a space.
Mindy and Aren explained how Liger focuses on five areas of education: Explorations (projects), Essentials (core classes), Expertise (experiences to gain deeper knowledge), Enrichment (learning to develop an understanding of the world and provide a frame of reference for future long-term projects), and Extensions (extended learning beyond the school day to develop well-rounded, health, and creative individuals).
“The goal is to lead ourselves,” said Aren. “It’s more productive than sitting in front of a teacher all day.”
“They are really independent - responsible for their learning plan which is very individualized,” added Mindy.
Another example of projects Aren is assigned include pest control of critters such as non-native possums and stoats that are killing off native bird species. It’s something the New Zealand government has been working on for several years. Now teenagers are taking a shot at it. Their idea is to build a trap to catch the critters without causing danger for residential pets. To start, the youth took a trip to the remote wilderness of Stewart Island for a first-hand look at what the pests are doing to New Zealand’s newest National Park, a renowned sanctuary for birdwatching.
The Andersons’ eldest son will study five years at Liger before graduation. Some of the other projects Aren’s has worked on in his first year at the academy include the global dilemma of e-waste and recycling it into energy as well as the use of autonomous vehicles for community shuttle service. And before he graduates, Aren will be part of the team to develop a grant proposal for implementing the makerspace concept.
“I quite enjoy working with my hands on science-related projects,” says Aren of the curriculum that’s been designed at Liger.
Spanning back to the 80s, Holte’s passion for education has led to his investment in school advancement from Deer River to Cambodia where the first Liger Academy opened in 2012. Holte has said he is most proud of classes that motivate children to fulfill their potential through projects and experiences that contribute toward making a difference in the world and in their own communities - much like Mobility Mania.
TECHNOLOGY CONNECTIONS
Founded as a transportation advocacy group, Mobility Mania is the brainchild of Myrna Peterson who has become a local and state leader for those, like herself, who have transportation challenges. For years, Peterson has been working on bringing autonomous vehicles to Grand Rapids as another shuttle service option. She was ecstatic to find out that her friend Nancy’s grandson was studying the same concept at a school supported by, none other than, Jeff Holte. And he would be in town this very summer to see the autonomous vehicles ready for action.
“It wasn’t long after the (Crux) article came out that we started planning our trip home this summer and Jeff suggested that Aren interview Myrna about her work on the autonomous vehicle project in Grand Rapids,” explained Mindy.
This August, Myrna invited Aren and Mindy to attend a seminar on the goMARTI project held at Minnesota North College, formerly Itasca Community College.
“The seminar was intended for the high school students attending the summer Engineering Camp,” explained Mindy who described it as “‘Autonomous Vehicles 101,’ on connected and autonomous vehicles, how the technology works, how it all developed and what the current challenges are in the sector.…it was fascinating.”
The seminar was followed by a showcase of several vehicles using the technology, including the actual goMARTI shuttle, a Tesla and a Polaris Indian motorcycle (using weather radar system and other tech, not self-driving).
When it was time for the Andersons to return home, Aren was prepared to finish his presentation on how people of all ages like himself, his grandmother and her friend, and Jeff Holte are making connections to advance technology that improves the lives of people throughout the world.
For more information about Liger Learning Academy, visit www.ligeracademy.org and Mobiliby Mania: Accessibility for All, visit www.mobilitymania.org.
