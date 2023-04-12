Judging by the mountains of snow still present here in Itasca County, you may have hardly noticed that it has officially been spring for three weeks. We may still be shoveling our walkways and plowing our roads, but before you know it, the snow will be gone and our yards will reveal the left-over, hibernating remains of fall and winter 2022: Sticks, branches, leaves, brush, dirt, animal waste and let’s not forget about that Spring garage and shed cleanout that has become an annual tradition for many.
Whether you are looking for that beautiful green lawn, environmentally conscious, or you’re just focused on getting the job done, here are some tips and advice for all in Itasca County during this year’s Spring Clean-up, courtesy of Itasca County Environmental Services:
What are the proper, most efficient, environmentally friendly ways to clear your property of trash and debris this spring?
Dispose of things properly. The Transfer Station in Cohasset accepts most of the items you have sitting around: Brush, old appliances, old boats, tires, old furniture.
If you’re not sure about something, contact Environmental Services at (218) 327-2857 and ask for directions. Our sites at Bray Lake, Spring Lake, and Sago also take many of those larger items in addition to household garbage and recycling.
Are there multiple drop-off sites for debris and garbage, such as sites that serve remote locations within the county?
There are 13 solid waste sites throughout Itasca County. Locations include Bass Lake, Bigfork, Bray Lake, Deer River, Goodland, Iron Range, Long Lake, Sago, Spring Lake, Squaw Lake, Sunrise, Suomi, and the Transfer Station north of Cohasset. Addresses for these sites are available on the Itasca County website.
The Transfer Station is open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. All other sites maintain their winter hours through April 14, which are Friday, Saturday, Monday, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
All sites accept household garbage, for a fee, and recycling, free of charge.
What does the county advise landowners to do with their brush, leaves, and downfall that will be raked and piled once the snow is gone?
Yard waste can be brought to the compost site on River Road in Grand Rapids free of charge. There is also a compost site in Keewatin, located at 314 Taconite Ave.
Brush is accepted at the Transfer Station, Sago, and Bray Lake sites for a small fee ($2-$6 per pick-up load).
Any branches or stumps larger than three inches in diameter are considered demolition waste and can be brought to sites that collect demo waste, such as the Transfer Station, Bray Lake, Spring Lake, Sago, or Bigfork. Demolition charges $9.00 per cubic yard.
Animal or dog-owners who will have a yard full once the snow melts. Any recommendations on where to throw all that away? Or directly in the garbage?
Animal waste can go in with your regular trash.
Is cardboard recommended to be taken to waste management?
Cardboard is accepted at any of our solid waste sites at no charge.
Does the city or county offer any form of pick-up options beyond waste management?
Residential pick-up options are not offered by the County. I am unsure if there are any municipalities within Itasca that offer residential pick-up. Waste Management is one of the local options for residential pick-up. American Disposal and Norland Sanitary are others.
Fees and Additional Information from the Website:
On the Do’s and Don’ts of Spring lawn care, a University of Minnesota Extension article on Spring lawn care tips offered this advice to early season lawn caretakers:
“Dead grass as a result of salt injury also becomes apparent in the spring. A few spring rains will generally wash away the salt residue, and the area can usually be repaired by seeding or sodding without further damage. There are some grass seed mixtures available with more salt tolerance. Look for salt tolerance on the label the next time you purchase seed.
Don’t rush onto your lawn. Wet soil and newly emerging grass plants do not mix well with foot traffic and lawn rakes! Resist the temptation to clean up your lawn too soon. Trodding on wet lawns can compact the soil and damage plants just breaking dormancy. Raking when the ground is muddy can uproot plants and create bare spots, allowing weeds to take root and thrive. Rake when the soil dries out and “mud season” has passed.”
