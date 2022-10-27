The damaging impact of stigma about mental illness

Stigma harms the 1 in 5 Americans affected by mental health conditions, shaming them into silence, confusing “feeling bad,” with “being bad.”

Navigating life with a mental health condition can be tough, and the isolation, blame and secrecy that is often encouraged by stigma can create huge challenges to reaching out, getting needed support and living well. The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) was established to help those wrestling with the stigma of mental illness.


