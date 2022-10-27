The damaging impact of stigma about mental illness

Stigma harms the 1 in 5 Americans affected by mental health conditions, shaming them into silence, confusing “feeling bad,” with “being bad.”
Navigating life with a mental health condition can be tough, and the isolation, blame and secrecy that is often encouraged by stigma can create huge challenges to reaching out, getting needed support and living well. The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) was established to help those wrestling with the stigma of mental illness.
The mission of the Grand Rapids Area NAMI is to provide education, support, and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families. This work is exemplified in October. During Mental Illness Awareness Week and throughout this month, the local NAMI chapter featured two events that speak to how stigma can deter individual treatment and derail national policy.
Those experiencing mental illnesses have historically endured, and today are still targets of stigma, mythical beliefs and disgrace. But mental illnesses are treatable brain diseases, with neurophysiological bases, like other medical conditions. You would not dream of telling a person with diabetes they are too lazy to work, or making jokes about a person with heart disease. And yet, it is commonplace to ridicule or bully people with brain diseases. These mistaken beliefs result in barriers to services, barriers to putting capable people to work, and barriers to healthy lives.
Stigma deters many people with mental illnesses - and their family members - from seeking the support and treatment they deserve. One real-time and common misunderstanding is that mass shootings are usually perpetrated by people with mental illnesses. “ If we just keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill we wouldn’t have this problem.” The data (www.theviolenceproject.org) paints a different picture. Motivations of mass shooters have varied over time, but only about 19% had psychosis. The same number of shooters are motivated by hate (19%), interpersonal conflict (20%), and more frequently, by employment issues (23%), and domestic relationship problems (30%). Hate-motivated and fame-seeking perpetrators have rapidly increased since 2015.
School based mass shootings by younger perpetrators show more signs of mental health issues (as high as 62%). Mental health issues do not equate to mental illness. Bullying, a form of stigma, plays a role in provoking many youth into depression, anxiety, anger, and violence.
Bullying alone does not create mental illness. Showing signs of crisis (40-80%) or suicidal ideation (as high as 80% of young shooters) is not the same as having a brain disease. According to the Center for Disease Control and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, less than 50% of persons who die by suicide had a known mental illness. This fact in no way minimizes the painful seriousness of suicide; it exemplifies how stigma and misunderstanding distorts effective responses to these human conditions.
It’s not hard to see how stigma can create shame, and how shame can interfere, for example, with a first responder seeking help for injury from experienced trauma. It’s also easy to see how blaming persons with mental illnesses for mass shootings creates the same barriers to seeking help. Further, it’s clear that using stigma about mental illness overly simplifies and derails the complex causes and solutions in developing gun violence national policy.
On Oct. 11, NAMI hosted Retired Captain Dan Willis, author of “Bulletproof Spirit – The First Responders Essential Resource for Protecting and Healing Mind and Heart.” Over lunch, Willis and 20 local frontline leaders addressed the stigma of identifying and preventing post-trauma-stress, one of the most common and lethal conditions for first responders. That evening, Capt. Willis addressed a crowd at the Reif Center, and NAMI provided free copies of his book to attendees. If you missed the presentation, you may view the video at a link on the NAMI Grand Rapids Area website, www.namgrandrapidsmn.org.
On Oct. 18, NAMI and Kiesler Wellness Center hosted Elliot Butay and Kevin Malloh from NAMI MN, who updated participants on 2022 mental health legislative changes. They described ways to ally with NAMI MN and advocate for mental health services with the Local Mental Health Advisory Committee and the Itasca County Board of Commissioners.
Need more information? NAMI holds virtual education sessions almost every month. Are you a family member or friend of a loved one with mental illness? NAMI members facilitate support groups. Want to make a difference? Contact NAMI Grand Rapids Area at 218-999-7658 or gr.mn.nami@gmail.com.
