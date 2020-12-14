Build meaningful relationships and learn and share important information relating to breast cancer. Come and be a part of a very special group of people who are working to thrive while making their way through breast cancer.

The next meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. at Ground Floor

(406 North Pokegama Avenue, Grand Rapids).

Masks are required. Meeting Topic: Introduction and Learning How To Accept Your Emotions, Good or Bad! The 5:30 meeting topic will be the same as the 3:30 meeting.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, will be the next meeting date. If you know of someone who would benefit from coming to this group, invite them, call or email Lynn Ettl (218-832-3612, lynn_ettl@msn.com) with names, addresses, and/or phone numbers or emails, and she will get in touch with them, or just bring them.

Check out our Facebook Page “Itasca County Breast Cancer Support.”

 

