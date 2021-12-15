The Christmas Horse Parade spreads holiday cheer

A group of horse riders gathered together to wish residents at Majestic Pines Senior Living a merry Christmas on Saturday.
The “Christmas Horse Parade’’ is turning into an annual tradition for a group of friends who enjoy riding horses and spreading Christmas cheer. Angie Forconi helped organize the event last year.
“Last year, it was a huge hit,” Forconi said. “It was just a group of riding friends that came up with the idea and It was one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve ever given.”
Forconi, her friends, and their horses dressed up in Christmas attire and paraded around the senior living facility and greeted residents.
It was a way to spread cheer to seniors living in assisted living facilities, many of whom did not have the chance to meet with family and friends last year.
“Last year, the big thing was people couldn’t get out. They couldn’t see their relatives,” Houg said. “Angie came up with this and people just loved it.”
“You should’ve seen their faces. Everyone deserves Christmas.”
This year, the parade doubled in size. The group arrived at 10 a.m. to get in costume and prepare their animals for the parade. It included two horses, a mini donkey, two mini ponies, and a dog.
Forconi donned a western-inspired Santa suit complete with a cape and cowboy hat. Her horse sported red-and-white striped socks and was draped with garland. Houg was dressed as Mrs. Claus and handed out gifts as she greeted residents.
Once everything was ready, the group then traveled around the entire facility and greeted residents who were viewing the parade from their window or patio.
The group handed out candy and small gifts. They also donated items such as puzzles, card games, large print books, baked goods, and more.
A second group has organized a similar horse parade at Grand Village on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“We wanted to give,” Forconi said. “Hopefully we can make this grow every year.”
