The Call of the Wild comes to Grand Rapids

Reif Education performance February 19
Reif Education presents the Jack London classic The Call of the Wild, Friday, February 19 in the Wilcox Theater at The Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids. The program will stream virtually to students throughout the region. Socially distanced, in-person tickets are available.
This multi-media adventure mixes classic story telling with projected images to tell the story of Buck, the magnificent cross-bred offspring of a St. Bernard and Scottish Collie. Kidnapped from his lavish life on a California estate and sent to work as a sled dog during the great Klondike Gold Rush, Buck fights to survive and becomes the most famous dog in the whole history of the northland.
“The production is an illustrated version of the story. Beautiful visuals,” said Reif Arts Council marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “Good barking too.”
The show uses a 180 degree projection screen and features a unique mix of classical illustrations from the book with brand new drawings and animations created by artist Michael Rae and live score from award winning singer/songwriter Graham Weber.
The one-person performance features Noel Gaulin, a three time winner of Best Actor from the Austin Critics' Table. He has toured over 250 plus performances across the country.
Virtual and in-person, socially distanced tickets for the Call of the Wild are available at reifcenter.org, or by calling the Reif Box Office (218) 327-5780 between the hours of Noon and 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The box office is currently closed to foot traffic. Virtual tickets are available at reifcenter.org.
