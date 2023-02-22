The brain, mental health ...and a path to wellness

*This author is not endorsing a particular product/treatment/or business. Community Voices are human interest stories that cover a variety of topics.
Senator John Fetterman, PA-D, who suffered a serious stroke in May 2022, recently made national news being inpatient hospitalized for clinical depression. He, his wife, and his office were candid in denouncing the shame of depression. Julie Goldstein Grumet, with the Zero Suicide Institute at the Education Development Center explained, “Our brain is just another part of our body. He’s getting help to heal a part of his brain that needs additional assistance.”
Disclosing stigmatized health information has always come at a risk of judgment. Linda Olson Mager, Adam Toivola, and Lindsey Kastet are three north regional people who hope their stories can help support others struggling with clinical depression, major depressive disorders, and mental health illness. The three quell their depression with the aid of prescription Spravato (Johnson & Johnson). The FDA on approved the instant release medication on March 5, 2019.
The drug is an esketamine nasal spray that increases glutamate, the most abundant chemical messenger in the brain. With the Spravato boost, the brain cells become excited, prompting increased functioning, and improving memory. For Linda, Adam, and Lindsay, they call the treatment, “a game changer.”
Adam Toivola, 46, Virginia, has been a Spravato patient for two years, receiving his treatment at Lakeview Behavioral Health, with clinics in Grand Rapids, Hibbing, and Brainerd. Lakeview Behavioral Health is the only clinic in the range region that offers Spravato, a therapy that is done under medical supervision in an observed two-hour session. Adam said the medication, used to treat adults with TRD (treatment resistant depression) has made such a remarkable difference in his life – his family feels they have “their person” back again.
Adam said he has battled the black dog of depression for three decades plus. His degree is in Land Resource Management, Water Quality and Soil. Science is his passion; he is an avid researcher and reader. The single father of two teenage boys loves his family, enjoys the outdoors, strives to do his best, even when that best was marginal. His mental illness was a contributing factor in his divorce. At his worse, he lost his marriage, his work, his livelihood, his home. He had to move back in with his father. The medication merry-go-round led to repeat failures offering no respite from the dark hole that paralyzed his quality of life.
He ruminates on his depression with rawness – Adam said there are no bootstraps strong enough to pull a person up from the fatigue, exhaustion, self-loathing, flawed thinking, and suicide ideation that often encompasses MDD (Major Depressive Disorder). Adam said his psychiatric nurse told him about Spravato. He read up on it, pros, and cons, and six months later committed to his first treatment. He said he had some hallucinations with disassociation – describing the experience as “floating above your body.” He emphasized he felt safe while the medication was processing. He currently receives the therapy once a week.
Adam was amazed after his first treatment. He said for the first time in what seemed like forever, his head was clear. He said his face changed – his eyes were brighter; his smile was real – people were noticing. “I don’t hate myself anymore,” Adam said. He has been focused on mindfulness and developing his spirituality. He reinforced empathically this treatment is what keeps him, and others suffering like him, from that black hole of despair.
Linda Olson Mager, 62, Grand Rapids, shared Adam’s worry, losing a treatment that has finally given her the will to stay alive. Olson Mager has battled depression and mixed manic episodes since childhood. She has been prescribed dozens of antidepressant medications with little impact or success. She described herself as a 1970’s “free-range” kid – with limited parental oversight. She admits freely, as a 70’s kid, she also experimented with drugs and hallucinogens, part of the times, and mostly because she knew her brain was “off.” A turning point in her life was an unexpected teen pregnancy. Her beautiful baby boy was born with palsy birth defects and died within his first year. To flee this trauma, her fragmented brain, and broken-hearted life, Linda enlisted in the US Navy, where she traveled the high seas to foreign soils under military discipline. Linda served 4-yrs active and 2-yrs in the reserves. She said the structure was good and her veteran comrades treated her well. Upon return to civilian life, all Linda wanted was to have a family of her own. She married - a couple of times. She has four children, an adult son and daughter, and two twin boys in their senior year. She is a grandma and delights in the joy of her grandkids – wishing she could see them more often. Linda said the covid-years took a toll on her mental health, and while she leans towards introvert, that period was bleak. She has physical health ailments, chronic fatigue syndrome, and struggles to keep weight on due to a thyroid condition.
Linda has been a Spravato patient at Lakeview Behavioral-Grand Rapids for 2-years. She calls those two-hours of treatment her “saving grace.” She describes the therapy as a subtle but effective medicine that alleviates her fatigue, anxiety, and a racing brain. Importantly, she said she can get restorative sleep, which is something that has eluded her over adulthood.
Linda’s oldest son lives in Denmark, a country with a national healthcare system, where citizens have equal access to treatment, diagnosis, and choice of health provider. Linda said [through her son’s lived experiences] in a county that supports preventative health care, she wishes the United States did better, especially, with mental health disorders. Linda’s nurse practitioner is
Jerad Harnack PMHNP, who she credits with keeping her on track and being the supportive boost that reminds her she has a life out there waiting for her. Her closing note, she plans to take one of the twins and head to Denmark soon. She says: “Life is nothing without my family – I plan to be my healthiest for them – we have places to go, loved ones to see.”
Lindsey Kastet, 41, Hibbing, also, lost an infant child when she was 18, catapulting her into chronic depression. She also struggled with attachment disorder citing a lack of active mothering in her childhood. Lindsey, who is estranged from her mother, has two children, an adult, and a teen, who she says are her life. She was married for 13-yrs. and always worried she would be a “crappy” parent like her mother. Her children have assured her this is not true.
Lindsey, like Linda and Adam, is considered medication resistant. She has a long host of mental health diagnoses and struggles with fibromyalgia, widespread musculoskeletal pain. She explained a person can travel through marriage, jobs, housing, and change the environments – and still it lies there, “the hidden brain with unseen fractures.”
Enthusiastic, Lindsey discussed Spravato and her two-hour treatment sessions at Lakeview over the past couple of years. “These are my people – they get me,” Lindsey said. Lindsey emphasized that course of therapy is not all in the medication dispensed, it also includes the quality of care she feels she receives at LBH. She said, “my nurses have been fantastic – I find I am often referring my friends who also struggle with mental health to ask their providers about this treatment.” She said the treatment, for her, has alleviated the darkness, giving her a reboot, and a hard reset in her brain.
Lindsey said she has come out of her shell, allowing her to enjoy her life, taking on daily activities that were once a struggle. She enjoys walks with her dog, life on the northern lakes, 4-wheeling, and most of all following her kids’ activities. “I didn’t want any of this (referring to her mental health breakdowns) and I sure didn’t want my children to relive my childhood,” she said. It took her a long time; many tries and fails with medications to finally find the fit that gives her back her will – the fight to live. She wants people to know her story and to understand, “don’t give up hope.”
Senator Fetterman, who according to multiple news agencies, has struggled with depression off and on all his life made the correct decision – he sought help. Fetterman, Olson Mager, Toivola, and Kastet all continue to role model, acting as a voice of encouragement for others struggling with serious depression. Acknowledgement of illness, and action to treatment should be hailed and supported by a compassionate society.
To learn more about Spravato Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program for the Iron Range region see Lakeview Behavioral Health at: https://lakeviewbh.com or call 1-866- 327-5253. To learn more about the history of Spravato see: https://www.drugs.com/history/spravato.html. If you or a loved one are experiencing mental health crisis, call, or text 988 – SAMHSA Suicide and Crisis Line.
