The brain, mental health ...and a path to wellness

Linda Olson Mager, Adam Toivola and Lindsey Kastet.

*This author is not endorsing a particular product/treatment/or business. Community Voices are human interest stories that cover a variety of topics.

Senator John Fetterman, PA-D, who suffered a serious stroke in May 2022, recently made national news being inpatient hospitalized for clinical depression. He, his wife, and his office were candid in denouncing the shame of depression. Julie Goldstein Grumet, with the Zero Suicide Institute at the Education Development Center explained, “Our brain is just another part of our body. He’s getting help to heal a part of his brain that needs additional assistance.”


1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments