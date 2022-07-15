The Blue Water Big Band in Cook

The Blue Water Big Band, 13 musicians from Duluth perform music from the 30's through the 60's genre'. Join the party at Cook Community Center on Aug. 5 and hear the Glenn Miller.
Hear the BWBB play Duke Ellington and the 50's crossover rock. Dance to the music, Latin, waltzes and swing. Sway to the ballads. This is Northwoods Friends of the Arts annual fundraising concert.
Sashay in at 5 p.m. when the doors open and at 5:30 enjoy the sounds, first, of Cook’s own Eric Pederson and the “Beefeater Brothers”, while you enjoy bratwurst by the Cook Lions Club and libations. There will be silent art auctions and the 50/50 raffle drawing. A $5 ticket may win half the total amount of the ticket sales or a Jim DeVries painting. Ponder a silent bid or ticket purchase in support of NWFA, a non-profit arts organization inspiring, nurturing and celebrating the arts in the region of Cook for twelve years.
The BWBB will play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with room to dance. Check out the BWBB on Facebook or you may go see them in Duluth. The band plays a monthly event at the Shrine Auditorium on Hwy 53 for both your dancing and listening pleasure.
On Aug. 5, have your ticket ready in advance, $25, or at the door $30 of the Cook Community Center at Doug Johnson Recreation Center, 510 Gopher Dr.. $25 tickets are available from NWFA board members Lauren Nelson (218-750-1989) or Shawna Kishel ( 218-780-6510) and at the NWFA Gallery at 210 S. River St. in Cook (next to Dreamweaver Salon). The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturdays the doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 1 p.m.. The email address for ticket requests is NWFAMN.ORG@GMAIL.COM.
