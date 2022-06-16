The Aitkin County Rivers and Lakes Fair is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, and will be held at Long Lake Conservation Center near Palisade. After taking two years off, we are excited to offer many of the same great programming options and exciting new opportunities at this great outdoor location.
The new location allows for many outdoors activities. Have you wanted to try archery? Equipment and instruction is offered by Long Lake Staff. How about canoeing? Try your hand at this by loaning equipment and taking to the lake! We’ll also be searching the lake bottom for water loving organisms like dragonflies, whirligig beetles, water scorpions and more.
Engaging programs are planned for this year’s Rivers and Lakes Fair. At 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Teddy Roosevelt, the Conservation President, will share his conservation legacy. The program at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. will focus on The Century Old Fish of Minnesota. The Buffalo Fish in Aitkin County has been researched in the past few years, Dr Alec Lackmann will share his interesting findings! Natural plant expert Shelley Larson will teach us about Shoreline and Stormwater Plantings at 12:30 pm right on the shores of Long Lake. These programs will leave you wanting to learn more!
Activities, crafts, and educational programs are sure to be a hit with the young, and the young at heart. Live animals will be featured at exhibits from Osprey Wilds and Long Lake Conservation Center. Who will be there? – Snakes? Raptors? Join to find out.
The Aitkin County Rivers and Lake Fair will be hosting family programs, bat and bluebird house building, a lead free tackle exchange, exhibits by numerous state and local organizations, and a low cost lunch. The event is presented free of charge thanks to the support of our many sponsors, and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 18, at Long Lake Conservation Center, 28952 438th Lane, Palisade, Mn. 56469.
For more information, or a complete listing of programs, call the Aitkin County SWCD at (218) 927-7284, like them on Facebook, or visit www.aitkincountyswcd.org.
