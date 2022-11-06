We here on Earth are blessed with one very special star we call the sun. It is a rather ordinary star and even considered to be on the large end of the ‘dwarf’ star spectrum. There are stars hundreds of times bigger and much more powerful. There are also much smaller stars only ten percent or so the mass of the sun. In most cases the size of a star can be determined by its color. White or blue stars are massive, short lived, and blow up in supernova explosions after a short life (for a star); red stars are small, unless the red star is an old red giant which is what the sun will end up as at the end of its life. But all in all, being an ordinary fairly predictable not prone to violent outbursts kind of star is good for us. The sun is in stable middle age and not apt to do anything too crazy for at least another billion years.

Now imagine you have not one but two suns in the sky. One is yellow like our sun and one is a bit brighter. Far off there would be another sun, but so small and distant it would merely appear to be the brightest star in the sky. Instead of being just a one star system, you would be living in a three star system. How likely is that? Turns out, pretty likely. Most stars, in fact, do not ‘live’ alone like the sun. Most stars come in pairs, threes, or even fours orbiting around each other. Such systems may be too turbulent to have planets that support advanced life. But the jury is still out on that.


