We here on Earth are blessed with one very special star we call the sun. It is a rather ordinary star and even considered to be on the large end of the ‘dwarf’ star spectrum. There are stars hundreds of times bigger and much more powerful. There are also much smaller stars only ten percent or so the mass of the sun. In most cases the size of a star can be determined by its color. White or blue stars are massive, short lived, and blow up in supernova explosions after a short life (for a star); red stars are small, unless the red star is an old red giant which is what the sun will end up as at the end of its life. But all in all, being an ordinary fairly predictable not prone to violent outbursts kind of star is good for us. The sun is in stable middle age and not apt to do anything too crazy for at least another billion years.
Now imagine you have not one but two suns in the sky. One is yellow like our sun and one is a bit brighter. Far off there would be another sun, but so small and distant it would merely appear to be the brightest star in the sky. Instead of being just a one star system, you would be living in a three star system. How likely is that? Turns out, pretty likely. Most stars, in fact, do not ‘live’ alone like the sun. Most stars come in pairs, threes, or even fours orbiting around each other. Such systems may be too turbulent to have planets that support advanced life. But the jury is still out on that.
The most abundant and long-lived stars are the smallest, the red dwarfs. It is conceivable that some of the original red dwarf stars that formed when the Universe began are still shining today. Even though these small stars are the most abundant type of star, we can’t see a single one without the aid of a telescope. Because they live so long, planets around them would have a lot of time to develop life. But these small stars have an attitude problem; they are violently temperamental, prone to blasting out bursts of deadly radiation that would fry life trying to get started on nearby planets.
The three star system mentioned above is our nearest neighbor, the Alpha Centauri system. Scientists recently discovered that the smallest member of the group, Proxima Centauri which is a red dwarf star, has an Earth sized planet. It is also in the right place in relation to the star to have liquid water on its surface, hence the possibility of life. But it is ‘tidally locked’, meaning the same side of the planet always faces the star, just like the same side of the moon always faces Earth. In theory that means that one side would get baked, while the dark side freezes. But what about the tiny space between the light and the dark, or wind currents that might take heat from the hot side to the dark side? Scientists don’t know, but this particular planet is getting a lot of attention from astronomers. As far as is known, it is the closest planet (called an exoplanet) to us that is not part of the solar system and would be a likely target for the first interstellar probe.
The primary stars of the Alpha Centauri system are called A and B. One is about the size of the sun and one is about 1.5 times bigger. They are not that far apart, astronomically speaking, about the distance from the sun to the orbit of Uranus. (From our vantage point, they appear as one star to the naked eye.) No planets have been confirmed around either one. The powerful gravitational influence and intense radiation of the two stars may make any planets present, if they exist, barren. Yet scientists don’t know, because the two stars so close together produce so much light that any orbiting planets would be difficult to detect.
The Alpha Centauri system is being studied intensely from another angle; the search for intelligently produced radio signals. In other words, alien messages. The star system is at least one billion years older than the sun, so there has been plenty of time for life to develop if any potential planets have the right composition and conditions. So far there has not been anything unnatural coming from that direction. But scientists, especially with the newly launched Webb Telescope, will be taking a closer look.
