Minnesotans across the state will celebrate the seventh annual School Bus Driver Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Feb. 22. This large-scale day of appreciation will be realized by school districts, bus organizations and communities hosting a wide range of events, drawing attention to these dedicated professionals and the statewide bus driver shortage.

To recognize this important profession, Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Feb. 22 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in the state of Minnesota. Click here to download the Governor’s proclamation. The I-35W bridge in Minneapolis will also be lit yellow in recognition of School Bus Driver Appreciation Day on the evening of Feb. 21 and into the morning of Feb. 22.


