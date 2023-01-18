Baby Teddy Johnson began his life during less-than-ideal circumstances as a snowstorm came through the Grand Rapids region the day he was born. Doctors at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital paired with experts at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital through the M Health Fairview’s Tele-NICU program to safely care for Teddy and his mom Jessica Johnson. 

Teddy was born six weeks early on Dec. 13, 2022 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. His mom Jessica Johnson had a planned c-section for Jan. 25 due to a high-risk pregnancy. The original plan included delivering her baby at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn. However, Jessica went into early labor on Dec. 13 and knew she wouldn’t be able to make the 80-mile drive from Hill City to Duluth during the snowstorm. Jessica and her husband Adam Johnson drove to the nearest hospital instead, Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.


