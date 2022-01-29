During the Jan. 24 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Ara Anderson, with Deer River Schools, was present to give the council an update on what he is working on for the community. He has been working with Smart North, a nonprofit out of the cities, on a tech hub and what that would look like in the community. Smart North works on making the North the ‘most livable and equitable’ region in the country by leveraging technology.
Anderson wants the students in this area to understand that one can stay in the area and still have a good workforce with the use of technology. The tech hub that is presented would be a community led and managed structure, supported by Smart North. The key elements of the community tech hub would be a technology hub, opportunity hub, wellness hub and community tech hub. This can be an afterschool program for students, where they can learn 21st century skills and technology, learn about different career paths, have networking opportunities, have access to mental health, a food pantry and apparel bin, and be able to help support local businesses and residents with technology.
All of this will also be open to the public. Anderson is hoping the doors will be open by the fall of 2022 in the Goodall Resource Center. There are several partners behind this project including Deer River Schools, Essentia Health, Smart North, Itasca Community Television, Forward Health Foundation, Mobility Mania, Get Learning, Boys and Girls Club, The Clubhouse Network and more.
Deer River City Mayor Steve Geving mentioned that the City would put their information on the website when everything gets started. Geving also asked what the students thought about this project. Anderson explained that they are kind of neutral on it right now. He is going to pull a group of students together and see what type of skills and technology they would be interested in putting in this space and involve them as much as possible. Anderson thanked the council again for their time and told them to get a hold of him with any more questions that they may have.
In other business:
After discussion, the council approved the Jan. 10, 2022 regular meeting minutes, as well as the Jan. 11, 2022 working session meeting minutes. In addition, approved the Jan. 18, 2022 special meeting minutes and bills in the amount of $297,988.02.
Councilor Dan Graf wanted to welcome Sharon Geving to the council.
The Mayor appointed Richards as the Vice Mayor.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano started with the December calls for services, which were at 201 in 2021 compared to 175 in 2020. Twenty-four of the calls in 2021 were assists. The year of 2021 had a total of 2,422 calls for service compared to 2,343 calls in 2020 and 1,767 calls in 2017.
Castellano informed the council that the police department has three applicants for the upcoming eligibility list/full time Police Officer position. There were originally five applicants but one applicant withdrew and another didn’t meet qualifications. The interviews for these applicants will be January 26, 2022 starting at 5 p.m.
Two part-time officers, Dusty Snyder and Pat Richards, resigned from the police department. Castellano thanked them for their years of service to the Deer River Police Department and to the citizens of Deer River. Richards had a total of 39 years of service.
Castellano is hoping to fill both part-time police officer positions at this upcoming interview process. If they aren’t both filled, he is going to have to take applications to fill the open part-time positions.
The chief wanted to remind the resident drivers to please give public works plenty of room when they are cleaning up the snow. It is best to avoid driving in areas where they are cleaning up snow.
In addition, Castellano talked to Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson about putting his unused 151 comp hours and 59 vacation hours into the Health Care Savings Plan (HCSP). Nelson let him know that the City isn’t able to put it into the HCSP because it would have to be worded in the employee policy, which it is not. Richards mentioned that the City should change the employee policy to include that wording when contract negotiations are underway. Nelson also let Castellano know that he would be able to be put into Deferred Compensation instead. After discussion, council approved to let Castellano take one-third, a total of $2,455.60, of his unused earned comp and vacation as a pay out and to put two-thirds, a total of $4,911.20, into his Deferred Compensation account.
Nelson mentioned there was a newly elected training put on by the League of Minnesota Cities that was coming up on February 4 and 5, 2022 in Plymouth, Minn.
Geving asked Castellano how the squad was running. Castellano told the council that it has to go into the shop for the brakes, shocks and regular maintenance.
