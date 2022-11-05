Deer River middle school and high school students will soon have a Tech Hub available to them, thanks to a group of Deer River residents, educators and partners who have been meeting to discuss the systemic issues in the Deer River area and brainstorm solutions over the last 18 months.

“We don’t have a Kindergarten through fifth grade boys and girls club. We don’t have a sixth through 12th grade programming space for kids to go to learn about technology, do their homework, connect with other adults,” said Ara Anderson who works as the Deer River K-12 Instructional Technology Coach. “The Tech Hub will provide opportunities for these students to use different technologies.”


