Deer River middle school and high school students will soon have a Tech Hub available to them, thanks to a group of Deer River residents, educators and partners who have been meeting to discuss the systemic issues in the Deer River area and brainstorm solutions over the last 18 months.
“We don’t have a Kindergarten through fifth grade boys and girls club. We don’t have a sixth through 12th grade programming space for kids to go to learn about technology, do their homework, connect with other adults,” said Ara Anderson who works as the Deer River K-12 Instructional Technology Coach. “The Tech Hub will provide opportunities for these students to use different technologies.”
The Tech Hub will be located in 1,800 square feet of classroom space in the Goodall Learning Center as an in-kind contribution, which was approved by the Essentia Health-Deer River board. In addition, the board of Deer River Public School District formally committed staff time, after-hours transportation of students and other general resources including clothing, food and mental health services.
These discussions have been infused with input from middle and high school students in Deer River via surveys and engagement events.
Collaboratively, the group landed on the innovative idea of a community tech hub as a way to change the story in the community by helping youth discover new pathways to higher education, careers, better paying jobs, entrepreneurship and wealth creation.
Anderson stated, “The internet is all hooked up and we are working on finalizing quotes, a contractor and hoping to be in there by mid-November.”
Previously, the two classrooms used to be early childhood areas, and with the rooms side by side, an open an archway in between the two of them, will open it up to allow for space. In addition, remodeling of the bathrooms should be complete by end of October.
“Longer term goals are to offer the same things to the public and have it be open through the school day. Having someone staffing it to support the public and probably a longer-term goal to have a high schooler staff to do some work,” Anderson said.
In addition, the Tech Hub will provide wrap-around services, mental health services, offer a food pantry and clothing closet so students can get basic needs met.
Anderson said Tristen Aho has been doing some tech hubs at Deer River High School.
Anderson said Smart North is the fiscal host and running the Tech Hub. Smart North is a non-profit working to drive digital equity in Minnesota.
The vision of the core group in Deer River is that the community Tech Hub will be a joyous, welcoming and inclusive environment where youth can find support and inspiration. The Tech Hub will be created around the idea that digital literacy can be used to build greater equity across demographics, communities and geographies.
Anderson explained the overall goal of Deer River’s community Tech Hub will be to address systemic inequities in the Deer River area, breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty and helping the community’s youth strengthen their trajectory into the future.
Approximately $125,000 has been raised this year. Anybody interested in helping support the Tech Hub can still donate.
The following organizations and partnerships have provided both in-kind and/or funding support toward standing up the Deer River Tech Hub: Forward Health Foundation, Essentia Health Deer River-Community Health Fund, ISD 317 Deer River, Essentia Health, TC Energy, Northland Foundation, Lake Country Power, Otto Bremer Trust and Enbridge
BACKGROUND
Deer River Public School District, at 540 square miles in size, is one of the largest school districts in Itasca County and the State of Minnesota as a whole. The District is highly rural and sparsely populated with a total population of 5,500. Approximately 1,080 pre-k to 12th grade students attend King Elementary School or Deer River Secondary in the District. Both schools are located in Deer River, which has a population of just under 1,000.
Throughout the geographic area served by Deer River Public School District, Native American persons (primarily members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe) comprise 16 percent of the population. In the Deer River school system, nearly 45 percent of students are Native American. In comparison, Itasca County’s Native American population is three percent. The State’s is one percent. The remaining student body in Deer River Public School District is White, 53 percent; Hispanic or Latino, two percent; Black or African American, five percent; and Asian, half a percent.
The economy of Deer River Public School District is based largely in tourism, gaming, forest-products manufacturing and healthcare. Many commute to work 60 or more miles away. Nearly 21% of families who live in the district and have children under the age of 18, fall below the poverty level. This compares to 12% throughout the State. Nearly 70% of students qualify for free or reduced-price school lunch, compared to 36 percent within the State.
Other statistics come from the Minnesota Report Card, generated annually by the Minnesota Department of Education. During the 2018-2019 school year, 22% of Deer River students received special education services, compared to 16% in Minnesota and twenty seven percent attend school less than 90% of the time, compared to 14% throughout the state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.