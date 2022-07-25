Team up for fun at Itasca’s Amazing Race

Aug. 25, 2022 brings back The Itasca-mazing Race, a fun-filled scavenger hunt that takes place throughout downtown Grand Rapids.
Inspired by the television competition show The Amazing Race, which follows contestants as they race around the world in pursuit of a cash prize, The Itasca-mazing Race follows a similar format on a smaller scale, with participants racing around the Grand Rapids area For three hours, teams of two to eight will solve clues using an app, which lead them to notable locations throughout the area where they’ll answer trivia questions, take photos, and work together to conquer wild and wacky challenges. Last year’s event brought competing teams to public landmarks, local businesses like Klockow Brewing Company and Thousand Lakes Sporting Goods, and to Grand Rapids’ fire station, where contestants tried stand-up comedy, manned a fire hose, and more.
Teams will embark on an epic race, with families, employee teams, and civic groups encouraged to join in. Competitors of all ages are welcome, and teams can dress up for the chance to accrue bonus points.
New this year, competitors can raise funds for United Way in advance of the race to earn a head start. Teams will be equipped with unique fundraising pages and tools, where friends, family, and other supporters can pledge their support to the team of their choice. Teams will be able to turn back the clock up to three minutes depending on the amount they raise, giving them the competitive edge and making every minute matter.
The race fee for adult participants is $30, and for children (ages 6-12) $15. Registration will open the week of July 25th. For more details and to register, visit uwlakes.org/itasca-mazing.
Proceeds from race fees and sponsorships support United Way of 1000 Lakes’ annual campaign, which raises funds to support the organization’s work and investments in programs that build long-term upward mobility for Itasca-area families.
Event details, registration, and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at uwlakes.org/itasca-mazing. If your business would like to get involved, contact United Way at 218-999-7570.
The Itascamazing Race: At a Glance
Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
12 p.m. Race Check-In
Rapids Brewing Co. (214 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids)
