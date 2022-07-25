Team up for fun at Itasca’s Amazing Race

Registration for The Itasca-mazing Race opens the week of July 25.

Aug. 25, 2022 brings back The Itasca-mazing Race, a fun-filled scavenger hunt that takes place throughout downtown Grand Rapids. 

Inspired by the television competition show The Amazing Race, which follows contestants as they race around the world in pursuit of a cash prize, The Itasca-mazing Race follows a similar format on a smaller scale, with participants racing around the Grand Rapids area For three hours, teams of two to eight will solve clues using an app, which lead them to notable locations throughout the area where they’ll answer trivia questions, take photos, and work together to conquer wild and wacky challenges. Last year’s event brought competing teams to public landmarks, local businesses like Klockow Brewing Company and Thousand Lakes Sporting Goods, and to Grand Rapids’ fire station, where contestants tried stand-up comedy, manned a fire hose, and more.

