A new resource for teachers and child care workers in the area will be available in Grand Rapids starting this April. Teaching Treasures Lending Center will provide curriculum resources, literacy bags and hands-on child centered learning activities for young learners.
The new resource was first organized by Joyce Chambers, an early childhood development specialist in the Grand Rapids area. She reached out to Barbara Jacobson to help with securing grants for the project. Barbara’s daughter, Angela, has also come onboard to help run the center and works in early childhood education.
Teaching Treasurers Lending Center is described as an, "educational lending center that offers a large variety of curriculum as well as resources, hands on activities and much more,” according to their website. “Our staff is well knowledgeable with over 30 years of experience. We offer a relaxed atmosphere where you can take your time and leave with exactly what you were looking for."
While there will be a wide-selection of supplies at the center, most are for hands-on play activities, according to Angela. She added that learning through physical touch is one way to help a child retain memory. The team at Teaching Treasures Lending Center hopes to provide materials that are unique and expand beyond what current curriculum offers.
The center will operate similar to a library where items are lent out to teachers and child care workers after paying monthly membership fee. There are over 500 tubs of curriculum at the center already, focusing on children ages 0-8. According to Angela, the Teaching Treasures Lending Center will be open on the weekends to start and weekdays as needed. They are continuing to look for grants to help fund the center.
“We are most definitely looking for more sponsors,” Angela stated. “Currently ran on a volunteer basis until further established.”
A grand opening for the center will be held April 1, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. For more information, email teachingtreasures4u@yahoo.com or call Joyce Chambers at 218-969-3303. Teaching Treasures Lending Center is located in downtown Grand Rapids at 204 NW 1st Ave Suite 8, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
