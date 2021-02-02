Tax preparation is available for families and individuals of all ages and backgrounds from February 1 to April 15, 2021, through the AARP Foundation. Please do not call or go to the Airport or the Itasca County Courthouse. For information and appointments, call 218-302-1511.
• By appointment only--walk-in service is not available this year.
• Non-contact service for taxpayers who can print and scan their documents.
• Limited duration face-to-face contact service for all others.
• Face coverings are required during in-person contact.
• Airport location will NOT be used this year, please don’t go there.
• Free service for families and individuals of all ages.
• AARP membership is not required.
• Tax-Aide volunteers are IRS trained and certified every year.
This service is available through a grant provided by the State of Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.