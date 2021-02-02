Tax preparation is available for families and individuals of all ages and backgrounds from February 1 to April 15, 2021, through the AARP Foundation. Please do not call or go to the Airport or the Itasca County Courthouse. For information and appointments, call 218-302-1511.

• By appointment only--walk-in service is not available this year.

• Non-contact service for taxpayers who can print and scan their documents.

• Limited duration face-to-face contact service for all others.

• Face coverings are required during in-person contact.

• Airport location will NOT be used this year, please don’t go there. 

  Free service for families and individuals of all ages.

  AARP membership is not required.

  Tax-Aide volunteers are IRS trained and certified every year.

This service is available through a grant provided by the State of Minnesota.

